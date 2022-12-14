Getting up early is common practice for farmers, birders, and duck and deer hunters. And others certainly whose jobs and pastimes require it. I find getting up predawn a treat. In winter we have more hours of darkness and predawn is not necessarily early.
Regardless the time of year, there is something special about being up and aware of the world awaking around us. To be outside then is the best. We are surrounded by fresh air and smells of rich earth, often damp with the dew of darkness.
The sounds of a winter dawn are quiet. It’s not the mix of songs and calls that spring birders refer to as the “dawn chorus.” It might be just the chip of a cardinal beginning to stir.
Winter weather can be brisk predawn, so we enjoy it from the comfort of an indoor window. Mine is enjoyed with coffee and a wide view to the east. Long before sunrise the sky lightens, and the tree line takes shape. Soon other silhouettes emerge from the dark, continue to take form, and then over just minutes, the colors of late fall, the bronzes, browns, grays, blacks and all in between, come forward.
Recent daybreaks on cold days have revealed a soft gray turning to dull white as light comes to the fen below. It is frost coating the expanse of this summer’s wetland flowers, now seed heads. As the days warm, the frost and dull white fades and earth-tone colors emerged.
We find hope in early mornings. It’s a new day and fresh start. We can make plans and look forward to choices that will make it a great day.
Yesterday was sunny and unseasonably warm, perfect for late fall projects planned over morning coffee. I was preparing small tree saplings for winter, protecting them from winter foragers with fence enclosures and trunk wraps.
A white oak sapling is planted withing a small prairie along the lane. Among the plants are several butterfly milkweeds. Their gorgeous, bright orange flowers, often holding a feeding summer butterfly, are now just memories.
My last visit to these plants was over a month ago, collecting seeds from their slender, curved, four-inch pods. I looked for the ones slightly split where I could gently open and carefully thumbnail off the seeds from their fluffy, filament parachutes. It takes practice to extract the seeds before the pod opens and the tightly packed seeds unfurl their fluff and take flight with the slightest movement. Add a light breeze and off they lazily drift.
Most pods are now wide open, and spent seeds long flown away. Some though, show remnants of contents still hanging on. In early or late sun, the filaments light up and the whole parachute glows white. A slight tap sends loose seed sailing.
I smile now on the brink of winter, thinking back to a beautiful mid-October day when I attended the wedding of a coworker and dear friend. It was an outdoor ceremony in a beautiful woodland. It was late afternoon and the sun low through trees bathed the event in a warm golden glow.
The ceremony began with the procession up the aisle, this one led by not one, but four beautiful young flower girls. Ages 3-10, dressed in white, fully made-up, they walked slowly, the two smallest side by side, followed by the two taller. They were adorable and brought a round of “awwws” to those assembled. As they began up the aisle, they reached into small baskets and gently pulled out and tossed to the air milkweed seeds! This brought huge grins to all, many also native plant enthusiasts, as seeds floated off in all directions.
It was a brilliant touch to the traditional laying of flower petals as the path for the bride and groom, and a nod to the young couple’s love of nature and native plants.
Botanists tell us a butterfly milkweed pod can contain up to 200 seeds. I brought in a remaining pod this morning and carefully extracted and counted 55 seeds. It was a smaller pod and late in the year, possibly not as well-developed, so numbers to 200 seem reasonable.
My plants around home have typically 4-7 pods per plant, some as many as 11. Even if pods average 100 seeds, one plant can produce 500 to 1,000 seeds. Of course, they all do not become blooming butterfly milkweed plants. Some are not viable, and some are eaten by birds and rodents. But some do drop, germinate, grow, produce blooms, seeds and reproduce.
There was much hope on display that beautiful October day. Certainly, hope for the young married couple, for a long and loving life together.
There is much hope every December day in the myriad of the year’s seeds in all their variety and all their methods of dispersal. We find this hope in the dawn of every day and in the seed of every milkweed puff that floats by.
