The National Wild Turkey Federation Indiana State Chapter presented the 2019 Save the Habitat Award to Savanna Vaughn of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Fish and Wildlife Saturday.
The Save the Habitat Award is given to individuals who have devoted time and energy to the conservation of wild turkey and the preservation of Indiana’s hunting tradition.
Vaughn, with the support of NWTF, has worked over the past four years on a 100-acre project at Pigeon River Fish & Wildlife Area that included converting old agricultural fields into habitat designed for the benefit of wild turkey. Multiple other species also benefit. Vaughn has also collaborated with her local NWTF chapter each year to hold events geared toward recruiting new hunters.
Vaughn has been the Pigeon River FWA property manager since 2015. In that role, she oversees the planning and development of wildlife habitat on the property and creates recreation opportunities for Indiana’s residents.
Pigeon River FWA is dedicated to providing quality hunting and fishing opportunities while maintaining 11,794 acres of land, 529 acres of lakes and impoundments, and 17 miles of free-flowing river in northern Steuben and LaGrange counties. Learn more about Pigeon River FWA and the recreational opportunities there at on.IN.gov/pigeonriverfwa.
