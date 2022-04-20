INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Humanities is hosting a nine-city film tour featuring short documentary films about Indiana’s waterways. The sixth stop will be Gary on Friday, April 29 at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts.
The films are part of the Unearthed initiative, Indiana Humanities’ multiyear environmental programming theme, and feature stories from across the state told by Hoosiers highlighting their diverse relationships with water. From supporting hellbender salamander habitats in the Blue River to documenting the fading art of net making, the films explore issues of access and conservation, as well as the unique cultures that spring up around Indiana’s waterways.
“We’re excited to support these films that explore our relationships with Indiana’s waterways, as individuals and as communities,” says Megan Telligman, director of programs at Indiana Humanities. “We hope this work sparks conversation about our understanding of the natural world and humanity’s legacy on our planet.”
The films that will be shown in Gary are “Land Val•ues” by Johnny Klemme and Ben Massie; “Cast Out” by Will Wertz; Calumet: “The Region’s River” by Samuel Love and Raymar Brunson; and “Water Scouts” by Turner Fair and Anna Zanoni.
“Maybe I’m a little bit biased, but I’d have to say that my favorite watershed in Indiana is Big Pine Creek,” said filmmaker Ben Massie.
“I grew up near this watershed and have spent many years enjoying it. It holds a special place in my heart and is certainly a hidden gem. The area is so unique and special and diverse and there are so many places and points in the watershed where you can just be floating along and feel like you are in the middle of deep, deep wilderness with so much wildlife. I hope a little bit of that comes across through the ‘Land Val•ues’ documentary.”
The Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts is a 6,000 square-foot space for the presentation of visual and performing arts along with an active schedule of other community events. It is home to art exhibits, dance and concert performances, art classes, art workshops, community meetings and is available for rent from time to time to non-profits for charitable events/fundraisers or to individuals for events.
Screenings are free and open to the public. While advance registration is requested, a ticket does not guarantee a seat. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to start time. Select events will also include a panel featuring the filmmakers prior to the screening.
The films are recommended for viewers over the age of 12.
This event is free and open to the public. This event will include a brief intermission. Complimentary snacks and drinks will be offered, with beer available to those 21 and over from Metazoa Brewing.
The Marshall J. Gardner Center is located at 540 S. Lake St., Gary.
Register to attend for free at: https://wwgary.eventbrite.com.
To view the film tour trailer and see the other tour stops, visit IndianaHumanities.org/Films
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.