Springtime seems so long ago. It has been as we have weathered several stretches of summer drought and high temperatures. September belongs more to summer than fall, though, with three weeks to go before the equinox. Still, I am seeing a distinctive blending of yellow hues, from the turning cherry and walnut trees above to the blooming of goldenrods, coneflowers and coreopsis below.
The blast of bold yellows, golds and bronzes is far from the soft pastels of pink, light blues, lavenders and creamy whites of spring ephemerals. They were small, some very dainty, and some seemingly hiding under the protective leaves of other plants covering the forest floors.
Not so with current summer plants. While the spring ephemerals are just that, ephemeral and faded into dark forests, late summer plants go on to bloom boldly. The goldenrods, coneflowers, coreopsis, prairie dock and a variety of sunflower types all tower skyward and flash yellow and gold. As September continues, those yellows and golds are joined by blues of all shades and deep purple and some oranges, even reds and maroons.
Blooming plants no longer hunker in quiet haunts and shadows of dark woodlands but march out in loud growing-season authority into open prairies, fields, and fens. They are tall, tough, and robust.
I have prairie dock, Silphium teribinthinaceum, growing throughout our home landscapes. The plant is a favorite, each year producing these giant elephant ear-sized leaves. They grow rhubarb like in clumps and from the clumps shoot tall stalks that support numerous yellow disk flowers on long stems.
I have one favorite prairie dock along the lane just past the garden. There were so many flowers this year’s stalks leaned in all directions. Amazed by its production, I stopped last week to count the blooms. Some had gone to seed, some were in peak flower and some in big buds yet to bloom. I counted 240 flowers in their various stages! There may be several root clusters in this one clump, but from a passerby’s perspective it looks to be one massive plant.
Out in my sweet Jackie’s Monarch Meadow, now in its fifth year of true bloom development, the perennial prairie plants are finding their place and sending deep roots one direction and tall flower stalks the other. One species, tall ironweed, Vernonia altissima, lives up to its common name. Most are about 3 to 4-5 feet tall on average, but clearly from a distance you see some rising much taller among surrounding plants.
My Peterson’s Field Guide to Wildflowers of Northeastern and North-central North America reports the plant to grow 4-10 feet tall. While mowing the trail circling the meadow last week, one struck me to be the tallest of all. I went back with a tape measure and bent the plant over to run the tape from the earth to the topmost bright purple cluster of blooms. A stately 10 feet, 3 inches it stood. Beautiful. The stem at the base was one inch in diameter.
In all my plantings, I am always amazed as to where certain plants show up and settle in. Friend and natural areas restoration ecologist Tim Cordell once mentioned to me the concept of plants moving about a prairie. That notion struck me odd.
“Wait, plants move?” You think of animals moving about to find what feels comfortable; well plants, over time, do the same. They may flower in one place, but the seeds fall or are taken by their dispersal mechanism to another area more conducive. Something about the new site is more suitable, the soil, the moisture, the amount of sun … They thrive there and fade away from where they came. They move.
And then you have the surprise relocations. Hoary vervain, Verbena stricta, produces thin pencil-sized stalks of small blue flowers in late summer and on our property normally grows 3-4 feet tall. Again, Peterson’s field guide suggests it grows in “prairies and along roadsides.” Well, I have one that grows in the road.
I planted plugs of this species along both sides of our lane. The seeds are hard nodules and not ones you think would be transported by fur of a passing critter or by a gentle breeze. Somehow one wound up in that green grassy, weedy strip between the two tracks of the gravel lane. Possibly a bird plucked a couple seeds and one was dropped and later germinated and grew.
I noticed the plant before it bloomed and cut around it when mowing that grassy strip. It struggled in the gravel to about 10 inches tall and then sent up two small flower stalks. I smile as I drive over it to and from the house. I imagine it saying, “C’mon big man in the pickup truck! Run me over! Let’s see what you got!” I do and then look in the mirror and smile to see its blooms boasting defiant.
Late summer prairie plants, maybe not all tall, but tough and robust.
