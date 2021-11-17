LAKE JAMES — Advance copies of the 2022 Indiana State Parks special events calendar are now available to the public.
The calendars are available in PDF format by emailing specialevents@dnr.IN.gov. You can request a hard copy by calling 317-232-4140.
This calendar offers a high-level listing of events and dates for the entire year for those who are planning vacations and weekend trips to coincide with their favorite activities, said a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Events on the 2022 calendar range from winter bald eagle watches and full moon hikes in several locations to dates for Easter egg hunts, paddling events, fireworks, organized runs and walks like Volksmarches, holiday buffets at inns, and fall festival weekends at DNR properties across the state.
Individual events with additional details will also be posted by properties on the DNR calendar, which you can see at calendar.dnr.IN.gov or by visiting interpretiveservices.IN.gov. Events are also posted at nature centers and park gates. Some state parks also offer periodic electronic newsletters with event details. A list of these is at Subscribe at https://bit.ly/3qTWwmC, where you can select individual parks under State Parks.
“In addition to these special events, our interpretive naturalists offer a wide range of daily hikes, talks and other outdoor experiences to introduce and connect Hoosiers to our natural and cultural resources throughout the year,” said Ginger Murphy, deputy director of Indiana State Parks.
For camping reservations, visit Camp.IN.gov (available 24 hours) or call 866-622-6746 between noon and 8 p.m. Reservations can now be made year-round up to six months in advance to ensure that you have your favorite campsite.
For reservations at Indiana State Park Inns, visit IndianaInns.com or call 877-563-4371.
