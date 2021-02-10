NEW YORK — The 2021 Audubon Photography Awards are officially open for entries, through April 7.
This year there will be two new prizes: the Female Bird Prize and Video Prize.
Judges will award eight prizes to photographers and videographers this year: the Grand Prize, Professional Prize, Amateur Prize, Youth Prize, Plants for Birds Prize, the Fisher Prize, the Female Bird Prize, and the Video Prize.
The Female Bird Prize will go to the top image depicting a female bird, casting the spotlight on an often-overlooked subject in both bird photography and science. Because female birds are more elusive and less flashy than their male counterparts, this prize not only adds an extra challenge for photographers, but it also aims to promote balanced research in the ornithology and the birding worlds.
The contest’s new Video category and prize aim to capture bird life in its full glory with moving images of birds performing interesting behaviors and interacting with their habitat. Submissions must contain at least one bird or bird part and accurately reflect the subject matter as it appeared in the viewfinder. Video captured by “digiscoping” (holding a mobile phone or digital camera to a spotting scope) is encouraged in this category.
Winning photos and videos will be featured in a future issue of Audubon magazine. Top photos and honorable mentions will also be showcased in a virtual Audubon Photography Awards exhibit hosted by Audubon chapters and centers nationwide.
Prizes include:
Grand Prize: $5,000 USD
Professional Prize: $2,500 USD
Amateur Prize: $2,500 USD
Plants for Birds Prize: $2,500 USD
Video Prize: $2,500 USD
Female Bird Prize: $1,000 USD
Fisher Prize: $1,000 USD
Youth Prize: Six days at Audubon’s Hog Island Audubon Camp during the 2022 season.
Photography and videos offer birdwatchers and bird-enthusiasts a glimpse into the allure of avian life and the beauty of the natural world, and it’s more important than ever to protect birds as they grow increasingly imperiled.
The contest is open to all legal residents of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec), who are 13 years of age or older as of the date of the submission. Audubon encourages ethical bird photography and videography. Photos that do not adhere to Audubon’s Guide to Ethical Bird Photography and Videography will be disqualified.
Entry fees are discounted at $15 per image between January 27 and March 30, 2021, and increase to $20 per image at 12:00 am (Midnight) Eastern Time on March 31 through April 7, 2020. No payment is required for submissions to the Youth Division or to the Plants for Birds or Video Divisions for entrants who are 13 to 17 years of age.
Review the official contest rules and eligible photographs and videos at https://bit.ly/2LdRxLc.
