INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has released the 2022 list of Fish of the Year winners and new state record holders.
Each year anglers from around the state submit their biggest hook-and-line catches from Indiana waters hoping they will top the list for their species. Many originate from the lakes of northeast Indiana.
Winning entries for Fish of the Year are determined by the total length of the fish. Participants are required to submit information about their fish, including where they caught it and the bait they used. They must also include a photo documenting the measured length of the fish.
In 2022, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species. Submissions included numerous entries for popular species such as largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner and mottled sculpin.
To view the full list of winners or learn more about how to participate in the Fish of the Year program, visit on.IN.gov/RecordFish.
