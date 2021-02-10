By Fred Wooley
When I was an interpretive naturalist at Pokagon State Park, a bread-and-butter nature hike for winter was “Stories in the Snow.” We would put on our nature detective stocking caps and head out and down the trail. We would look high and low, mostly on the ground, for signs of animal activity.
It might be a track in the snow, or signs of a winter home, or a search for food by some critter. If a track, who made it; where was it going; was it chasing or being chased? A winter den in the ground? Who lives there? When was it last in or out? Are there other entrances nearby? A smaller hole? Maybe something searching for food. Was the search successful? What was found, eaten here, or carted off to another location?
The best was early in morning after a fresh snow. Tracks at that time were the freshest, their makers members of the night shift. Back underground, or in a nest or tree cavity, their tracks, droppings, scratches, struggles from the night before, speak of both nightly routines and sometimes life or death dramas.
Even early morning activities intrigue snow readers, as critters work on the fresh slate, as we come along before the ink is dry. Sometimes we startle an animal and it flees the scene. The snow sparkles as it falls from a limb from where a squirrel just leapt. Or a chunk of ice falls and leaves a track-like depression; but we know better, we saw it just happen.
Thin, wet layers of snow tend to be the best slate on which nature’s stories are written. They hold a track more clearly. Size and shape are better defined. Monday night’s snow was several inches from what I could tell clearing off the drive later. It was 9 degrees at daybreak, so this snow was not wet and sticky, but light and fluffy.
Late morning, it was above 12 degrees and time to venture. I bundled up but found the added layers really not necessary. Though a low temperature, the bright sun and total lack of wind made it quite comfortable.
Halfway down the lane, I picked up tracks of a small mammal. It was darting along the ridge of tire tracks, now a couple of days old and filled with the few inches of new fluff — too big for chipmunk, plus with single digit temperatures, they are snoozing in underground tunnels. They are too small for rabbit or squirrel and it was a bounding gate, footprints paired and close together, not the leaping strides of rabbit or squirrel.
I surmised it to be in the weasel family. I’ve seen both least and long-tailed weasels and mink on the property. All active now — too big for least, too small for mink, just right for long-tailed weasel.
It darted around in nervous weasel fashion, sometimes disappearing under the fluffy snow for a while, also the weasel way. Then in the middle of the lane, the track stopped in a bit of a depression. Out some distance from that spot, on both sides, were sweeping depressions of large wingtips!
The story was coming together. The options, based on distance wingtip to wingtip, were great-horned owl or red-tailed hawk, both common to the property. Given size, location, the freshness indicating this morning, not during the night, I’m going with red-tailed hawk.
Now, the weasel could have escaped, disappeared under the snow, tunneled, and come up in the high vegetation along the lane. Or ... It might have been snatched up and flown off by the hawk.
It took two to write this story in the snow. It had a good ending for one and a not so good for the other.
