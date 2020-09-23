HUNTERTOWN — Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation Center has been nurturing injured birds of prey in Indiana and neighboring Ohio and Michigan for 24 years.
A nonprofit venture with strong volunteer partnerships and support from nature lovers across the region, its mission is to conserve the raptor population through education and rehabilitation.
Soarin’ Hawk recently released a 2021 calendar featuring high-definition photos of the feathered denizens at Soarin’ Hawk’s new complex on Huntertown’s south edge. Funds raised from calendar sales will purchase food and medicine to care for the birds.
Natural charm
While the goal of Soarin’ Hawk is to preserve the population of birds of prey in the wild, and rehabilitate and release whenever possible, occasionally the birds are too injured to live on their own. Some are placed in appropriate facilities, such as zoos. Some remain in the center for educational purposes.
Athena, a young great-horned owl, joined them last week after spending five months in Barbara Hathaway’s home.
Found as fledgling along with her brother at a wooded property near South Whitley in April, Athena had a wing that had been broken and healed incorrectly. While the male bird was not named or desensitized to humans, Soarin’ Hawk administrators decided early on Athena would be an education bird, so Hathaway was able to start working with her at around 8 weeks old.
Hathaway and her husband turned one of their spare bedrooms into a bird room, and have been fostering Soarin’ Hawk rescues for 11 years.
“I’ve had eagles. I’ve had hawks. I’ve had plenty of owls,” said Hathaway. But Athena will always have a special place in her heart.
“She sat on my lap and watched TV,” said Hathaway. “She loves ‘The Sopranos.” ... Since I’m from Brooklyn I’m sure she picked up on the accent.”
Athena became a part of Hathaway’s family along with her parrot and her two dogs. The parrot would talk to the owl and the owl would chirp in response. In the morning, Athena would hoot at Hathaway as she began to stir around the house.
“She’d walk around my kitchen,” said Hathaway. “She plays with stuffed animals.”
Over five months in the Hathaway home, Athena developed a “rock star” personality, Barbara said.
It was hard to say good-bye, but at Soarin’ Hawk, Athena will be surrounded by the calls of other resident avians and see more people.
Saturday will be her first educational outing. Because Hathaway is most familiar with her, she will handle Athena during the 2 p.m. program at Chain O’ Lakes State Park.
Athena’s brother was released back into the woods at South Whitley along with a handful of other great-horned owlets that have been raised by Soarin’ Hawk volunteers this summer.
“He was amazing,” said Hathaway. “He had a beautiful flight.”
She took Athena along for what she said was a bittersweet moment.
“My job is done,” she said.
Beautiful birds
Each year, Soarin’ Hawk volunteers donate more than 20,000 hours and thousands of miles. This year that included extensive work on the 2021 calendar.
Photographer Patrick Redmond, KPC Media Group’s LaGrange County reporter, volunteered his equipment, time and talent to a difficult project — photographing big birds against a black background.
“It’s such a great cause, I just wanted to help,” said Redmond. Photography started in February with a goal to create striking precision against the dark backdrop — bringing out the texture, pattern and colors of feathers and the sharpness of the eyes.
Several photographers tried but Redmond made the magic work, said Mike Dobbs, head of the Soarin’ Hawk management team.
“These birds literally jump off the page,” said Dobbs. “This is the most stupendous calendar we have put out.”
Soarin’ Hawk has done calendar fundraisers in the past, and it was decided to launch a 2021 edition due to the new, showy residents at the recently constructed 7,000-square-foot Huntertown facility, made possible through major donors that included the AEP Foundation.
Redmond photographed the birds one by one over a series of shoots.
“He put a huge amount of time in this,” said Dobbs.
The final session was in July after a few new birds joined the fold, including Athena, who began making once-a-week day-long visits to Soarin’ Hawk a couple of months ago to acclimate her to her new home.
“One by one, the birds came into the studio, their handlers placed them on a perch and we started working,” said Redmond. “As I worked with the birds, I slowly learned how to recognize subtle hints of their personalities and worked to try and include a little of that into the photos.”
Birds are more than feather deep, he learned.
“As we starting shooting, I was so focused on getting technically good shots of the birds, and then an owl arrived who simply wasn’t in the mood to have his photo taken. He complained, ignored me and tried to escape every chance he got,” Redmond said. “I realized he was really showing me his personality, and from that point forward, we kind of relaxed our standards, interacted more with the birds and just let them be themselves. I think the photos got better too.”
Always a fan of nature photography, Redmond said the calendar was a “labor of love.”
“Working with a black background made the shoot more difficult from a lighting perspective but proved to be the right approach,” he said. “The black background helps isolate the birds and allows those viewing the photos to focus on all the fine details of each animal.”
The calendar was assembled by Soarin’ Hawk volunteer Gigi Stewart. Each striking monthly image is 8 1/2 by 11 inches.
The calendars sell for $15. They are available at soarinhawk.com on the “Ways to give” tab, on Soarin’ Hawk’s Facebook page or at https://donorbox.org/soarn-hawk-raptor-calendar-2021.
