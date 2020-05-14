Reported cases of tick-borne disease continue to increase each year in Indiana, with more than 300 cases reported to the Indiana State Department of Health in 2019.
The black-legged tick, which carries Lyme disease, is widespread in Indiana.
The ISDH has discovered adult and immature ticks, or nymphs, carrying Lyme disease bacteria in many Indiana counties, with a high concentration in northern Indiana.
From 2017-19, 33 immature and 39 mature ticks in LaGrange County were tested for Borrelia burgdorferi, the causative agent of Lyme disease, and around 20% of them were positive.
During the same time period, 25 nymphs were collected in Steuben County with 20-30% of them testing positive. Sixty-five adult ticks were screened in Steuben County and more than 40% of them carried the Lyme disease causing agent.
In Noble County, also, more than 40% of the adult ticks collected were potentially infectious.
While the ISDH says sampling was conducted in DeKalb and Allen counties, no ticks carrying Borrelia burgdorferi were documented.
“We know that many Hoosiers are engaging in outdoor activities such as walking, running and hiking while the stay-at-home order is in place,” said State Public Health Veterinarian Jennifer Brown. “All Hoosiers should take precautions against tick bites when enjoying the outdoors, no matter where they are.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists 16 diseases carried by North American ticks — including the rare bourbon virus — and many of them occur in Midwestern states.
Lyme disease is the most common vector-borne disease in the United States, says the CDC. Typical symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and a characteristic skin rash. If left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart and the nervous system.
Ticks differ from other biting insects in that they attach to their host.
“A mosquito bites, sucks and quickly leaves. A tick bites — and stays there for days. It needs to attach itself very firmly so that it can’t be easily dislodged. It does so with the curved teeth and spines on its mouth parts, and by burying them very deeply,” says an Oct 30, 2013 report published by National Geographic. “The same sticking power is also vital for the parasites that ride inside ticks, like the spirochete bacteria that cause Lyme disease. They only spring into action when the tick starts feeding, and they need to time make their way from the creature’s guts into its bloodstream, into its salivary glands, and finally into its host. The whole process can take a couple of days. If the tick wasn’t so good at anchoring its face into a host, Lyme disease wouldn’t exist.”
The ISDH suggests the following precautions to avoid tick bites:
• Wear a long-sleeved shirt and light-colored pants, with the shirt tucked in at the waist and the pants tucked into socks, in grassy or wooded areas.
• Treat clothing and outdoor gear with 0.5% permethrin, which is an insect repellent specifically designed for this purpose. Permethrin should not be used on bare skin.
• Use EPA-registered insect repellents with active ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol or 2-undecanone.
• Treat pets for ticks.
Once indoors, people should thoroughly check for ticks on clothing, gear, pets and skin. Tumbling clothes in the dryer on high heat for 30 minutes will kill ticks, and showering can help remove any unattached ticks.
“Tick checks are an essential part of preventing tick-borne diseases such as Lyme disease. Quickly finding and removing a tick can help prevent you from becoming sick,” Brown said.
Ticks may be safely removed by using tweezers to grasp the tick close to the skin and then pulling outward with steady and even pressure. After the tick is removed, the area should be washed thoroughly. The tick should be discarded by submerging it in alcohol, placing it in a sealed bag or container, wrapping it tightly in tape or flushing it down the toilet. Ticks should never be crushed with the fingernails.
Anyone who becomes ill after finding an attached tick should see a medical provider immediately and alert the provider to the exposure. Tick-borne diseases can be treated with antibiotics, and prompt diagnosis can help prevent complications, says the ISDH.
