I stepped outside following an all-morning meeting the other day. Still a very brisk day, the weather paid no heed to the calendar with it now being spring. Two other participants were ahead of me tugging up collars against a cold wind and one said to the other how she was looking forward to spring and the return of flowers and birds.
The other agreed and said she can’t wait for her bright yellow goldfinches to return. I wanted to catch up and inquire if she was currently seeing or feeding goldfinches, but the cold sent us quickly to the comforts of warm vehicles.
I would sometimes get that question this time of year at the park nature center, “Fred, when will my goldfinches return?”
“You mean those little birds?” as I’d point to goldfinches in their drab yellow-greenish-gray winter plumage as they clung to a thistle feeder.
“Those are goldfinches?!”
All birds lose and grow new feathers during the year. Sometimes the plumage changes are markedly different in appearance one season to another, spring-summer breeding to fall-winter surviving. Such is the goldfinch.
The American goldfinch is one of several finch species in North America. Summer males are bright yellow with black wings and a black cap. Summer females are drab yellow-gray, with dark wings, and lack the black cap. In winter plumage, males resemble females. While some may migrate, goldfinches mostly are year-round residents in northeast Indiana.
They inhabit weedy fields, shrubby areas and are common along roadsides. They are seed eaters. If you feed birds, you likely have goldfinches. Thistle seed is their favorite and tube feeders are designed for such with small ports to dispense tiny seeds. Perches accommodate just that number of birds, while mesh bags provide hundreds of tiny holes and may support up to 10 goldfinches at once.
American goldfinches have delightful songs and calls. That said, they are hard to put into words. Once learned, they are easily remembered and identified. I find it fun how field guide authors describe the songs and calls combining consonants and vowels. David Allen Sibley describes the song as “high, musical, rapidly repeated phrases toWEE toWEE toWEEto tweer tweer tweer ti ti ti…” “Yeah! That’s it!” you’ll say once learned.
Roger Tory Peterson taught us simply, “the song is sustained, clear, light, and canarylike.” My trusty, decades-old Golden Guide to Birds of North America interprets the song as “long, high, and sweet.” That it is, too.
The singing will start in a couple of weeks; during the time goldfinch plumage goes from the drab of winter gray to the bright sunshine yellow of summer. I am now seeing in our feeder finches blotches of bright yellow as new feathers emerge among the weathered ones of winter. It will be fun to follow their progress to yellow brilliance these next few weeks. Look for it in your backyard goldfinches or those in nearby fields.
It is interesting that the singing associated with territory and courtship will occur soon with the donning of spring plumage, but the actual nesting won’t take place until late summer; they being the latest of nesting songbirds.
In the meantime, and year-round for that matter, we hear the common call of the American goldfinch, sounding different than the song. Again, the Golden Guide describes the call as “per-chic-o-ree…” Goldfinches call while perched, but mostly while in flight. Sibley describes it as “a soft whistled, descending series of ti di di di…” I can hear it now as I type and see the phrase. They do this call in the dips of an undulating, roller coaster flight. Watch and listen for it when out.
In mid to late summer from native plantings around our property, small flocks of goldfinches explode from clusters of composite flowers that have gone to seed. Brown-eyed Susan, coneflowers, coreopsis, and prairie dock are all bird banquets for goldfinches. From the plants they roller coaster out and over open meadows, “ti di di di…. ti di di di…. ti di di di…”
Finally, late summer they get around to nest building, egg laying, incubating, and young rearing. Actually, the females do all the work of nest building and incubating. Their drab bodies hunkered in a nest do not attract the attention of predators their striking, bright yellow partners would.
The nest is generally several feet off the ground but could be higher in a shrub or small tree and wedged into the fork of several upright stems. It is a durable woven nest of plant fibers and neatly lined with thistle or cattail down or fluff from other windblown seeds.
One of my Jackie’s favorite quotes from Henry David Thoreau was “The bluebird carries the sky on his back.”
I would offer the goldfinch carries the sun on his.
