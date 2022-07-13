ALBION — There’s much going on at Chain O’Lakes State Park, which continues to thrive, said its manager, Sam Boggs.
“This year is an exceptional year for getting things done at the park,” Boggs said in a recent newsletter offering.
One big project that is out of sight, literally, happens to involve water that’s beyond the lakes.
A maintenance project to replace the water mains in the campground was completed this past winter.
“Along with hundreds of feet of water main and 23 drinking fountains that were replaced with frost-free hydrants, the project included a double-lane RV drinking water fill station that opened in May. It’s a great infrastructure investment for for our 400-plus campsites that will serve our guests for years to come,” Boggs said.
The Ignite Race Series that stages the Indiana Trail 100 ultramarathon, Indiana’s only 100-mile foot race, donated from race proceeds a Kubota skid loader for the park’s maintenance operations.
Boggs said the machine allows the park to perform more maintenance tasks in-house.
“This was a legacy donation to honor the 10 years this event has been giving back to the park. Mike Pfefferkorn, the retiring race director, went out big with this donation while passing the torch to Nick Brandt, the new race director,” Boggs said.
This year’s race will be held Oct. 8-9.
The Stanley one-room schoolhouse, built in 1915 and listed on the National Historic Register, received a new roof in November.
The contractor rehabilitated the bell tower as part of the project. The schoolhouse is open on weekends for visitors to learn about early education in Indiana, when some students had to walk 2 miles to get to school.
The slate-look asphalt shingles improved the historical appearance of this cultural resource. This was one of eight one-room schoolhouses in Green Township in Noble County.
Chain O’Lakes has had record visitation the last couple of years, with just under a half-million visitors each year.
“The staff are enormously proud of these recent improvements. I cannot thank the Chain staff enough for their service during these busy times, as they continue to exceed visitor expectations on a regular basis,” Boggs said.
