If you’re familiar with it, you may know it as a “small boater’s paradise”, based on the fact that there are nine kettle lakes connected by beautiful meandering channels. But did you know this park can also be considered a “hiker’s haven”? With 29 miles of trails, Chain O’Lakes offers excellent opportunities for hiking, trail running, and even cross-country skiing.
When I became the assistant property manager at Chain O’Lakes in late February 2018, I set a goal for myself to hike all the trails in the park before Memorial Day weekend. I ended up hiking all of them at least once, and many of them more than once in those first couple of months.
I took this time to get to know the trails so that I could share them with park guests. Many times guests will ask for hiking suggestions and I’ll usually ask what length and difficulty of trail they’re looking for or what types of things they’d like to see, then recommend a trail to them based on my own experience. Chain O’Lakes really has a trail for everyone!
Here’s a few recommendations for various skill levels & abilities:
For a family with small children: Trail 8 offers wonderful learning opportunities for children and adults alike. This is a self-guided interpretive trail. Be sure to grab an informational brochure at the trailhead, which is located right next to the historic Stanley Schoolhouse. This brochure will explain what is at each numbered marker along the route. Trail 8 is a loop trail around Big Finster Lake and is 0.75 miles long. It offers some great views that are sure to get those with little legs interested in more hiking.
Power chair
For those looking for an accessible trail: Thanks to a generous donation from Ignite Trail Series, Inc. a few years ago, Chain O’Lakes offers an all-terrain wheelchair for use by guests free of charge. It’s available for use on trails 3, 5, and the beach. I personally always recommend Trail 5, which circles Sand Lake – the relatively flat loop is about 1.5 miles and follows the beautiful shoreline.
For the avid experienced hiker: Trail 4 is the park’s newest trail, dedicated on National Trails Day in June 2021. The creation of this trail was a joint effort between park staff and the Ignite Trail Series, Inc. volunteers. It is 5.7 miles in length, and passes four lakes, wooded areas, swamps, and deep ravines. This is considered a “Moderate” difficulty trail and is also the longest trail in the park.
For the paddler: If you’d rather paddle your way through the park rather than hike, grab a Paddle Trail Map and explore the nine connected kettle lakes. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, take on the 9 Lake Challenge!
No matter your interest, skill level, or physical abilities, Chain O’Lakes has a trail for you. Happy hiking!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.