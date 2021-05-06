I think of the four seasons, springtime is the most anticipated. Even the most ardent lovers of winter (I’m one) find great pleasure with the passing of cold and snow and the burst of warm breezes and bright greens.
Though a dark and rainy morning now, I look out these dining room windows, and I see blending from one to another every shade of green that would match all green paint chips at the local Sherwin Williams. There are some tans, beige, grays and browns, but green dominates. We note the green as we do at no other time.
The colorful light bulbs in this backdrop of green are the returning birds of springtime. The last days of April and first few of May are now well documented as arrivals for catbirds, orioles, rose-breasted grosbeaks, indigo buntings, hummingbirds, house wrens and others.
The other morning, I received a text from buddy John in Indianapolis; he just observed his first of the season Baltimore Oriole. I had already heard other reports and planned to get out our hummingbird and oriole sugar water and grape jelly feeders. I did that mid-morning and at 12:15 p.m. had my first Baltimore Oriole.
Orioles were favorites of my sweet, late wife, Jackie. Every year around this date, at first sighting, “Fred! Oriole!” The bright Baltimore of course, but even more enamored she was with the brick-red, satin-black, orchard oriole. Every year I would expect, hear, and smile, “I would love a wool skirt with those colors.”
Today, I heard via text from friend Lisa in Angola, “Oriole!!!!” Feeding them has become a favorite activity of even casual bird enthusiasts. Not many years ago it seems, someone figured out that orioles love grape jelly. Now stores stock feeders especially designed to hold jelly for ravenous orioles. I am guessing stores will soon learn to predict and stock extra grape jelly, as it now flies off shelves like toilet paper in a pandemic.
House wrens came back yesterday. I heard the first robust call of one of these tiny mites at the edge of our woods. Our first catbird also stopped for a bite yesterday. I have not yet gotten a hummingbird but will by this printing as I am getting reports from around the state.
Rose-breasted grosbeaks showed up at friend John’s Indianapolis feeder two days ago. Friend Dinah in more southern Indiana reported her first yesterday and just moments ago my first of the season lit up the feeder in his crisp black and white outfit with his bold, crimson-red, necktie.
It’s all predictable, including the two blue jays now kissing close by in the red-osier dogwood. More likely a male feeding a female in this annual springtime courtship behavior. The female perches and in comes the male, poking among branches and new leaves, finding some morsel, and touching the female’s tilted-up beak with his. Food is passed along, and the female’s throat feathers ruffle as she swallows down his offering of some seed or insect. Then off he goes to find more food. She takes wing and follows.
Unpredicted this spring is the new look from our northeast facing windows. When we built this home now 20 years ago, we sited it with a view between to large trees, a walnut to the left and black cherry on the right. The 60-foot swath between them has been our window to the fen below and the distant Michigan woods and state line.
The cherry has struggled the past few years. Large branches have died becoming gnarly and gray, perfect for perching birds searching for food and providing holes for cavity nesters and red squirrels. Occasionally a limb would fall and a couple of years ago I noted the tree was decaying in the center. A large crack opened at the base from which spilled a pile of that red-brown decayed wood and numerous eaten and discarded walnuts from a squirrel’s stash within.
About three weeks ago, around 3 a.m., I was awakened by a creaking, crashing and loud thud. Lying in bed, I feared the worst. First light revealed one half of the big cherry on the ground. It spans from the woods onto the lawn, and it is huge.
Within no time birds were finding the large, newly exposed, tree interior to be an opened cupboard of fresh treats. A downy woodpecker was first, working the wood in and around ant galleries. Soon a nuthatch was poking around in its upside-down fashion, then a titmouse right-side up. I was lamenting my tree loss to some nature guy buddies and Jim recounted Aldo Leopold’s “A Sand County Almanac” description of chopping trees, laying open slabs of exposed wood where hungry chickadees would “draw up their white napkins and fall to. Every slab of dead bark is, to them, a treasury of eggs, larvae, and cocoons.”
Half of the big tree is down. Not totally unexpected, but as with my sweet Jackie, I was just hoping for another 25-30 years. Some things in life and in nature just happen. Some are so very unexpected and can be so sad. But we can find comfort in some that is predictable. Birds migrate, come back, feed, kiss and share food, nest, raise young, leave and return. We look to nature for these things. We search. We find comfort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.