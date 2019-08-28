Sen. Mike Braun’s Regional Director Mary Martin spent Wednesday morning in Steuben County, learning about conservation practices and partnerships.
She quoted Braun, who when asked for support says he likes to see how people can show that they have “skin in the game.”
“Everybody that has presented to me so far has skin in the game, over and above,” said Martin as she stood among colorful wildflowers at Badger Barrens, one of five Blue Heron Ministries preserves.
Badger Barrens is a sand dune, formerly a farm field near Clear Lake. Blue Heron bought 10 acres of a 27-acre tract and another three acres was donated to Blue Heron by area resident Peg Zeis in February 2007. Adjacent lots on Mirror Lake were purchased in 2010 and this year, Blue Heron’s executive director Nate Simons told Martin Wednesday.
Friday, the Clear Lake Township Land Conservancy closed on 12 acres near Badger Barrens, said Bridget Harrison, executive director. In between the new CLTLC property and Badger Barrens is a 24-acre lot that Blue Heron is in the process of purchasing. The funding to purchase the $120,000 property came in part from the President Benjamin Harrison Conservation Trust Fund, which provided a $60,000 matching grant. With other grant funds and a $20,000 anonymous donation, Blue Heron was able to purchase the property.
The state conservation trust fund, created through the sale of environmental license plates, will have a conservation easement on the property, said Simons. The property awaits a survey, appraisal and final trust fund approval prior to its purchase and annexation to Badger Barrens.
Martin and representatives from local conservation agencies also toured CLTLC’s Brennan Woods, which started with a donation of 24 wooded and wetland acres by the Brennan family in 2009. On the west side is a field planted this year with an annual grass by Blue Heron. This winter, the field will be seeded with pollinator plants through the state Grasslands for Gamebirds and Songbirds Initiative.
“It will be beautiful,” said Harrison, referring to the many colorful flowers that will attract bees, hummingbirds and other pollinators.
In January, Moody and Crew of Fremont cleared debris from the field and recently, the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District chipped it for mulch.
On the west end of Brennan Woods is a fen, also been restored with native seeding. The CLTLC is looking for a partner to help build a boardwalk or bridge over a wetlands area to complete the trail; feelers are out to Trine University engineering students, said Harrison.
Benches were built there through a project with Fremont Community Schools eighth graders. Next month, also as part of the class project, educational signs will be erected for those walking through the preserve, which will be about a two-mile walk through the woods and field when it is completed.
After short hikes at the two preserves, the tour went to western Steuben County, where Dewey and Marcia Powers planted 55 acres, formerly a farm field, to hardwood trees.
When asked by her students why she did it, Marcia, a retired Angola High School English teacher, said it wasn’t to harvest them and make money. She told them she wanted fresh air to breathe and she planted those trees to filter carbon dioxide and add oxygen to the air so that she, and future generations, could be healthy.
Along with the trees, the group looked at a two-stage ditch on the Powers property. There are four such ditches in Steuben County, said Natural Resource Conservation Services District Conservationist Arthur Franke. While they are more expensive and take up more room than a traditional drainage ditch, they slow rushing flood waters, “which is more and more important with these springs we keep having,” Franke said.
They also provide a more varied and rich habitat for wildlife, said Kate Sanders, resource specialist for the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.
The tour wrapped up in Angola, where Martin saw rain gardens that have been established on county properties by the Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District and partners with a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Clean Water Act Section 319 Grant.
Martin, who has a Fort Wayne office, took notes, asked questions and discussed current environmental topics with the crew on the bus tour. Braun serves on federal committees that include Agriculture and Environment and Public Works.
