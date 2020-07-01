AUBURN — The town of Auburn is joining a growing national trend to preserve local ecology through purposeful plantings.
Saturday, Janet Canino, Bill Ward and Cody Burniston hosted a native plant walk through the downtown area, starting at Eckhart Public Library.
“Our newly-formed Auburn Conservation Team has been an interesting experiment of bipartisanship among Bill, Cody and myself. So far it's working out well,” said Canino, an Advanced Master Naturalist who holds a Ph.D. Ward is conservation technician for the DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District. Burniston is an Auburn Police Officer.
“The native pollinator gardens at the parks were his idea,” said Canino. “He is a man of action — donating, time, money and materials and seeing them through.”
A cross section of ages and interests gathered for the native plant tour, as diverse as the hosts themselves.
Canino expressed thanks to all those who have embraced the notion of planting natives to encourage a more vibrant urban atmosphere, including the library and town planners.
Private gardens were featured, too. A mixture of cultivated vegetables and flowers interspersed with lush natives like morning glory and daisy fleabane grow at the Jim and Karen Farlow residence. Ward’s historic Auburn home features a diverse variety of native trees, bushes and plants.
While for decades flowers such as roses and lilies have been planted for their showiness, Douglas Tallamy, the author of New York Times best seller “Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation that Starts in Your Yard,” says ecological balance relies on private property owners choosing natural beauty over closely clipped monoculture grass lawns. During the walk, Canino had participants study the lawn beside a native plant garden at The Third Place: A Teen Library and report how many plants they could find there that would attract pollinating insects. In general, only one, clover, could be found. Even the clover interspersed in lawn grass is not native, noted Canino.
Instead of sprawling lawns that may require chemical treatments to look like the neighbor's, Tallamy promotes the Homegrown National Park.
A Homegrown National Park allows families to commune with nature in their own backyards.
"To me, the biggest benefits of Homegrown National Park is providing our future earth stewards with the convenient option of entering the natural world 365 days of the year right at home," writes Tallamy. "The simple, undramatic and commonplace encounters with the plants and animals in our yards will convey the sense of responsibility we all must have toward protecting and nurturing them. In short, Homegrown National Park will teach us, and our children, to value the natural world rather than destroy it."
By planting the appropriate species, Tallamy says native birds will nest and feed, insect life like butterflies and moths will flourish and wildlife will find corridors to survive outside the confines of parks and preserves.
"You don't have to be an expert to make a change," said Canino, a member of the Indiana Native Plant Society.
The Auburn Conservation Team influenced new landscaping plants at 6th and Main streets, encouraging species that will beautify and provide more profound benefits in the long run.
"They are doing wonderful things," said Martha Ferguson, who operates Riverview Native Nursery in Spencerville.
The garden at the teen library in Auburn offers an interesting array for youth to learn about, all of them friendly to local insects and fauna. They include spiderwort, swamp milkweed, columbine, blazing star, queen of the prairie, smooth blue aster and the exotic-looking rattlesnake master.
The Auburn Conservation Team's interest in downtown plantings and Eckhart teen library's native garden project are a step toward a Homegrown National Park, which could add value to life and health in Auburn for generations to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.