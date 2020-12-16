BLOOMINGTON — Monroe Lake is offering a nine-day bald eagle experience Jan. 23–31 that will include a mix of virtual, self-directed and small-group activities.
The event is being held in place of Monroe Lake’s traditional annual bald eagle driving tour.
Jill Vance, Monroe Lake’s interpretive naturalist, will be hosting sunset eagle watches at the lake from 5-6 p.m. on Jan. 23, 25, 29, and 31.
On Jan. 22, Vance will post a link to download the bald eagle brochure on the Facebook event page, which can be found at bit.ly/eaglesmonroe2020. From Jan. 22-29, email a request for the brochure to jvance@dnr.IN.gov.
Virtual programming will be hosted on the property’s Facebook page, facebook.com/monroelake. For direct links and descriptions, see the event description at bit.ly/eaglesmonroe2020.
They include:
• Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. Facebook Live Identifying Bald Eagles
• Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. Facebook Live Bald Eagle Mating, Nesting, and Fledging
• Jan. 26 at 11:30 a.m. Facebook Live Return of the Bald Eagle
• Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. Facebook video Bald Eagle Flyer Craft Tutorial
• Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. Facebook video Bald Eagle Magnet Craft Tutorial (premiere)
• Jan. 29 at 1:30 p.m. Facebook Live Bald Eagle Coloring Break
“We’ll miss hosting our traditional eagle driving tour this winter, but we hope this reworked experience will give people a range of opportunities to learn about and observe bald eagles in a safe manner,” Vance said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.