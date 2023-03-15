ESCANABA, Mich. — The U.P. Trappers Association will be hosting its third National Trappers Association Convention and Outdoor Show since 2014 this summer.
The group is working to make this the best convention ever, a news release said.
The event is being held at the U. P. State Fairgrounds on July 27–29 in Escanaba, Michigan. The convention page menu on the association website already takes up two rows and may grow larger.
Those who have never attended a National Convention will be amazed, and those who haven’t attended in a while will find more events than ever before, the news release said. And not just lots to see and do at the convention itself.
Many attendees bring their entire families to the beautiful Upper Peninsula of Michigan and stay for an extra week or two. The reasons to attend are growing by the day and the U.P. Trappers are hoping that after you see everything available you will get your motel or campground booked before available lodging dwindles.
The convention includes top vendors from all over the country, demonstrations on the hour for three days, some special guests, the popular Antique Village on the south end of the grounds will be open, more Great Lakes Shoreline than anywhere else, the growing and wildly popular Kids Cave — to keep kids smiling for days — the list goes on and on.
For more information visit uptrappers.com/nta-convention.
