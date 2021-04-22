FORT WAYNE — Artist Patty Griest’s latest work, The Peace Eagle, was created from large feathers from turkey vultures that landed at her feet during her daily walks in 2020.
Prior to moving to Fort Wayne, Griest, now 93, spent a lot of her time at Clear Lake. The feathers used in The Peace Eagle were found underneath the roosting habitat on the grounds of the Fort Wayne assisted living facility she resides in now.
In her artist statement, Griest said she first thought the feathers were from an eagle and she was determined to create a wall-hanging to honor and thank the majestic birds for their presence.
Instead, she found they were from turkey vultures, birds often called “nature’s ghastly gourmets.”
Explaining some about feathers, Griest said, “Feathers are of great importance in the tribal traditions of Native Americans. A feather carries the essence of the bird and its connection to the Great Spirit.”
The Eagle feather symbolizes, strength, wisdom, and freedom. To be given one is to receive the highest honor. Turkey vulture feathers symbolize, protection, compassion, renewal and motherly care. Their feathers are frequently used in dream catchers where the black feathers absorb the bad dreams that are caught in the web while the good dreams pass through bringing peace and renewal.
She views the feathers as a metaphor and a gift that challenged her to look beyond the cultural bias against vultures, to learn about them and their contributions to land-based ecosystems.
“More importantly, this gift will continually remind me to look beyond the surface and to seek and understand things outside of my everyday experiences,” she said.
The Peace Eagle is currently on display at the Presbyterian Theater and Art Gallery in Fort Wayne, which Griest has been affiliated with for several years.
