Chain O’Lakes State Park, Pokagon State Park and Trine State Recreation Area offer interpretive programs for a range of ages.
Entry fees for state parks are $7 for in-state vehicles, $9 for out of state.
Here are some upcoming events for the state properties.
Today
• CCC Rally Challenge, Pokagon State Park Nature Center or park office, all day on your own, complete by 3 p.m. Saturday to be entered into a drawing for a two-hour toboggan pass for the 2021-22 season, winners announced Sunday during CCC Open House
• Hike through the Pines, Pokagon State Park Potawtomi Inn main entrance, 9:30 a.m.
• Bygone Bison, Pokagon State Park Nature Center, 2 p.m.
Friday, July 23
• CCC Rally Challenge, Pokagon State Park Nature Center or park office, all day on your own, complete by 3 p.m. Saturday to be entered into a drawing for a two-hour toboggan pass for the 2021-22 season, winners announced Sunday during CCC Open House
• CCC Camp Tour, Pokagon State Park Nature Center lawn, 9:30 a.m.
Saturday, July 24
• CCC Rally Challenge, Pokagon State Park Nature Center or park office, all day on your own, complete by 3 p.m. to be entered into a drawing for a two-hour toboggan pass for the 2021-22 season, winners announced Sunday during CCC Open House
• History Hike to the Spring, Pokagon State Park Potawatomi Inn main entrance, 1 p.m., enjoy a glass of lemonade at the spring shelter when the hike visits the shelter
• Spring Shelter Lemonade Stand, Pokagon State Park spring shelter, 12-3 p.m., enjoy a glass of lemonade made from water from the artesian spring, lemonade is free but donations are accepted and proceeds go to the Friends of Pokagon Spring Shelter restoration project
• Floating Campfire, Chain O’Lakes State Park Sand Lake beach, 7-9 p.m.
Sunday, July 25
• CCC Company 556 Annual Open House, Pokagon State Park Nature Center Auditorium, 9:30-11:30 a.m., open house includes snacks, photos and memorabilia, introductions and a program by Pokagon State Park naturalists on the CCC
Wednesday, July 28
• Wetland Wander, Trine State Recreation Area Welcome Center, 10 a.m.
Thursday, July 29
• Who Dung It, Pokagon State Park Nature Center, 11 a.m.
Friday, July 30
• Five Senses Hike, Pokagon State Park campground amphitheater, 2 p.m. those not staying in the campground should park at the camp store and walk to the amphitheater
Saturday, July 31
• Rock Out, Pokagon State Park Nature Center, 2 p.m.
• Owl Prowl, Pokagon State Park campground amphitheater, 8 p.m., those not staying in the campground should park at the camp store and walk to the amphitheater
Sunday, August 1
• Critters on the Lawn, Pokagon State Park Nature Center lawn, 1-2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.