Video on CWD
The nonprofit National Deer Alliance, based in Indiana, Pennsylvania, has launched a video to combat chronic wasting disease.
It provides education, testimony and data around the spread of a disease that threatens American hunting and conservation as a whole, says a news release from the NDA. While it is geared toward Pennsylvania residents, it offers an overview of the Midwestern experience with CWD.
Unlike other known diseases, CWD does not kill large amounts of deer at the same time, and affected deer often don’t show signs or symptoms until death is near.
The video features CWD experts and sportsmen from Wisconsin who have seen and continue to face the issues caused by the disease since it was first detected in the Badger State in 2002. They talk about the challenges of managing CWD in the face of political opposition and a largely disengaged hunting community.
Watch the video at youtube.com/watch?v=EHqX9Fe-sXk.
One major aspect of the video and response plan is a rallying call to hunters who have the biggest ability to fight CWD through their actions and harvest strategies. But hunters are not alone in the challenge, or the consequences.
“This video is the first of our national efforts to provide the best available information to hunters and others who care about wild deer and conservation,” said NDA President and CEO Nick Pinizzotto. “CWD is a complicated issue that requires careful explanation. With the help of top experts and using a variety of media, we embrace the challenge and look forward to doing what’s right on behalf of deer, and broad wildlife conservation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.