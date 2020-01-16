Hoosiers can help support wildlife
Hoosiers can help Indiana’s whooping cranes, spotted turtles, bats and other wildlife by donating to the Indiana Department of Natural Resource’s Nongame Wildlife Fund when you file your 2019 state taxes.
The Nongame Wildlife Fund supports the DNR Division of Fish and Wildlife’s nongame management programs. Nongame means species that are not hunted, trapped or fished. There are more than 750 nongame and endangered wildlife species in the state. No state tax dollars are used to manage nongame wildlife.
Donate all or a portion of your state tax refund to the Nongame Wildlife Fund by marking the appropriate boxes on your 2019 Indiana tax forms or when filing electronically. To donate, enter Indiana Nongame Wildlife Fund, 200 for its 3-digit code number, and the donation amount on Line 1 of the Schedule 5/Schedule IN-DONATE form. Then add the donation amount to Line 17 on the main IT-40 form. A video of this process is on youtube.
Direct donations can also be made anytime online at on.IN.gov/nongamewildlifefund or by mail to: Nongame Wildlife Fund; 402 West Washington Street, Room W273; Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Habitat management and conservation efforts for nongame and endangered wildlife are supported through the generosity of Hoosiers and supplemental grants from the federal government. For every $5 donation to the Nongame Wildlife Fund, Indiana is eligible to receive an additional $9 in federal funds. Recent projects have included research on endangered turtles, an outreach campaign to conserve whooping cranes, and surveys of summer bat populations on state fish & wildlife areas.
Donate time, labor in memory of King
The IDNR offers the opportunity for people to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. by becoming a volunteer at one of Indiana’s DNR properties this year.
DNR provides a variety of ways for citizens to make a difference in maintaining, improving, and restoring Indiana’s natural and cultural heritage. Several opportunities are available, including maintaining trails, helping in nature centers, sharing photography or artwork. DNR also welcomes citizens to bring their own unique talents to a volunteer opportunity.
“Volunteering gives you a great sense of accomplishment,” said Jody Heaston, volunteer coordinator for Indiana State Parks. “You know you are helping manage and conserve our natural and cultural resources for future generations to enjoy.”
This is a great time to explore the DNR volunteer website for more information at on.IN.gov/dnrvolunteer.
On Jan. 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, some properties will have self-directed service opportunities, such as litter pickup along trails. Check the DNR Calendar at calendar.dnr.IN.gov for lists of activities on Jan. 20 or for upcoming volunteer opportunities.
Contact your local DNR property to learn more about how to give back in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.