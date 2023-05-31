Renowned naturalist, writer, and wilderness advocate, Sigurd Olson, decades ago purchased a spit of land on the south shore of Burntside Lake on the south border of his beloved Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northern Minnesota. It is a classic Northwoods outcropping of Canadian shield featuring all components of boreal forests — pine, spruce, balsam and birch trees standing above and shading bunchberry, blueberry and pink lady slipper orchids.
He built a small, spartan, one-room cabin there and came to call it Listening Point. It was a special place where he sought both refuge and inspiration. Listening Point was the doorstep and window to the land he loved. There he felt the solitude of silence and what he called “wilderness harmony.”
From trips to the Point, he traveled back to his home in nearby Ely, Minnesota, where in his detached garage-turned-writing-studio, he penned several books and numerous articles for countless journals, magazines and newsletters.
One book carries the name Listening Point and chronicles its history from the difficult decision to cut a lane from the road back to the point, to building the simple cabin, to many wonderful and insightful experiences. Today the log cabin is the focal point of the Listening Point Foundation, a non-profit group featuring Olson’s personal legacy and that of wilderness preservation.
Last week three friends, all former colleagues, and I traveled to the north country of Door County, Wisconsin. There just three days, we explored numerous natural areas, mostly birded and botanized. We compare notes and experiences on these trips and of course appreciate the work of like-minded individuals and organizations that protect and feature these natural areas.
One site was Toft Point. It, too, a rocky point, this one-mile-wide peninsula into Lake Michigan is both a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources state-dedicated natural area and a National Park Service National Natural Landmark. A long trail winds through several outstanding plant communities and ends at a former homesite, with several rustic cabins still standing and serving as a research station for the University of Wisconsin, Green Bay.
A trail from the homesite winds through cedar trees and past rock walls of stones mined from surrounding limestone bedrock. From the darkness of the coniferous canopy, it emerges into the light and expanse of Lake Michigan. A battered and tough lone spruce, a favorite tree of an early site caretaker so documented in the literature, stands stately, a weathered warrior of many Great Lakes storms.
The trip back home provided much time to discuss our many discoveries of the week. Photos, notes and lists are our records. Our good fortune of both knowing of these sites and being able to visit them is not lost on us.
At one point, I turned to friend John Schaust in the back seat and asked if he recalled the story of two old naturalists discussing at year’s end their adventures and discoveries over the year.
“Oh yes!” he exclaimed, and we smiled as we recalled the story. The names of the men escaped us, but the significance of their conversation did not. The first described his travels to distant lands and the wide variety of landscapes he encountered, and the best and most rare plants and animals of the continent that he witnessed. It was lengthy and thorough documentation of incredible observations and events.
The second naturalist took it all in and added that he, too, had a great year of incredible discoveries of fascinating plants and animals and their interactions within their biomes. When queried as to the location of his travels, the second naturalist replied, “I made it halfway across my backyard.”
With coffee on my back deck this morning I am enjoying orioles and catbirds at the nearby jelly feeder. A song sparrow with a nest I presume, next to me in the low-growing junipers, intermixes its beautiful song while bouncing nervously back and forth from the deck railing to deck chairs. It occasionally lightly bangs and pecks at its reflection in the porch windows.
Two doves are cooing softly in the distance. One starts, the other answers, and then both simultaneously.
In the distance, an eastern wood pewee calls incessantly. It is a familiar series of “pee-o-weeee” calls, the “weee” going up the scale two to four times, followed by the “weee” going down the scale on the third to fifth time. It was always a great teachable moment as a park interpreter with a group on a summer woodland walk. The kids especially loved it, standing silent and motionless through the series of calls, waiting for that final call that went down the scale!
Big smiles, “Cool!”
Yes, very cool. So, too, is here alone in the solitude of my back deck, I have my Listening Point. It does not have to be on a distant mountain, the edge of an expansive prairie, or the shore of a Great Lake. It can be anywhere, and where you are. Find your Listening Point
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.