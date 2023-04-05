ORLAND — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is stocking nearly 50,000 trout across the state this spring in preparation for trout fishing season. Thirty-three bodies of water across 21 counties will be stocked before opening day of trout season, which is Saturday, April 29.
Lake stockings of rainbow trout started the week of March 20. Anglers do not have to wait for opening day of stream trout fishing season to fish for these aggressive biters because trout fishing on lakes is open all year.
For streams, 18,000 rainbow trout are expected to be stocked by the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife in the weeks leading up to opening day, the first day anglers can legally catch trout from streams.
Trout bite a variety of artificial baits such as spinners and flies, but natural baits such as worms and bee moths tend to be the most popular. To find a stocked stream near you, see the 2023 trout stocking plan at bit.ly/INFishStocking.
In addition to the rainbow trout stockings, several bodies of water in the north will receive brown trout stockings.
The bag limit for trout in inland waters other than Lake Michigan and its tributaries is five per day with a minimum size of 7 inches. No more than one of an angler’s catch can be a brown trout. Any harvested brown trout caught below the Brookville tailwater or from Oliver, Olin or Martin lakes must be 18 inches or larger.
To fish for trout, anglers age 18 and older must have an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp. To purchase your 2023 fishing license and trout/salmon stamp, visit on.IN.gov/INhuntfish.
Here are the trout releases in the four-county area:
Lake stockings
• LaGrange County: Martin Lake, 1,214 rainbow trout; Oliver Lake, 6,671 rainbow trout, 2,000 brown trout; Rainbow Pit, 350 rainbow trout
• Noble County: Sand Lake, 400 rainbow trout
• Steuben County: Lake Gage, 2,400 rainbow trout
Stream stockings
• LaGrange County: Little Elkhart River, 750 rainbow trout; Pigeon River, 4,500 rainbow trout, 750 brown trout; Rowe-Eden Ditch, 490 rainbow trout, 240 brown trout; Turkey Creek, 600 rainbow trout
• Steuben County: Pigeon River, 2,250 rainbow trout, 1,950 brown trout; Fawn River, 600 rainbow trout
Pigeon River in Steuben County will receive an additional 376 trout about May 13, divided between sports at C.R. 175N and C.R. 1100W and Turkey Creek in LaGrange County will receive an additional 200 rainbow trout at C.R. 150N.
For Memorial Day weekend, a repeat of the May 13 stockings will occur at Pigeon River and Turkey Creek at the same sites and in the same quantities.
