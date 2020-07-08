KENDALLVILLE — Nature doesn't only happen in parks and nature preserves.
Christine DeLong enjoys nature in her backyard in Hollybrook Heights. She's gotten to know a "resident crane" in the wetlands pond behind her house, and recently caught a photo of it catching a fish.
"We have geese and mallards," said Delong. "There is also a turtle that likes to bask on a log. We also have a pair of bluebirds with babies in one of our bird houses."
In Douglas Tallamy's "Nature's Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard," a system of restoring overall ecological health is described — one back yard at a time. Tallamy, a professor in the Department of Ecology at the University of Delaware, provides a thoughtful, well-researched and easy-to-understand conundrum — our health, and ultimately our survival as a species, relies on how we interact with the natural world.
He suggests setting half of our acreage, including city scapes and private rural property, to natural plantings. Native plants support native caterpillars, which support birds — an ecological indicator species. There are a few critical "keystone plants," says Tallamy, that are more productive for restoring ecological productivity than others. They include oak, cherry and willow trees and goldenrod.
Tallamy described watching a hawk raise chicks in a nest in a tree on a busy college campus. He told the story of Chicago resident Pam Karlson who has created a bird sanctuary in her small yard a half block north of Chicago's Kennedy Expressway and directly adjacent to one of the runways at O'Hare International Airport.
He sets out a few tips that individual property owners, corporations and cities can all do to move toward a healthier landscape. The tips include:
• Shrink the lawn. Mow neat strips of traditional lawn grass to show the property is well cared for against a backdrop of more colorful and natural plantings.
• Remove invasive species.
• Plant keystone plants.
• Be generous with your plantings. "If you have one tree in your yard, consider adding two more," Tallamy writes. "You are planting groves of trees at the same density at which they occur naturally in a forest. They may seem crowded at first, but they will interlock their roots and support one another in high winds."
• Plant for pollinators.
• Network with neighbors. "The best way to have a bigger impact in suburban and urban landscapes is to team up with like-minded neighbors to focus on one or more conservation goals," Tallamy says.
• Build a conservation hardscape. That includes setting the mower deck higher to avoid accidents with turtles and not mowing at night to avoid killing nocturnal species that are emerging.
• Create caterpillar pupation sites under your trees. That would include natural ground cover and leaving leaf litter and some dead wood.
• Do not spray or fertilize.
• Educate your neighborhood civic association.
"There are two ponds in Hollybrook Heights and the crane and other birds go back and forth between them," said DeLong.
She said during the past months, socially distancing due to COVID-19, it has been soothing "finding beauty close to home."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.