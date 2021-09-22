LAKE JAMES — Pokagon State Park and the Friends of Pokagon will present a day of free, family-friendly activities to help people honor and enjoy the local gem, Pokagon State Park. They will take place Saturday, which is National Public Lands Day.
The day will start with a hike to the pawpaw patch. Hikers will learn about the pawpaw, a native wild-growing fruit, as they hike to the pawpaw patch in the park. Meet the park naturalist at the Campers' Store to begin the 90-minute hike along Trails 2 and 5. Sturdy shoes are recommended for this moderately-rugged walk.
At 11:30 a.m. on the Nature Center lawn people may enjoy “Seed Bombs: Bird Buffets and Prairie Pollinators.”
Guests of all ages can assemble a prairie plant seed bomb to launch on-site or to take home. The seeds will germinate plants that are essential to the well-being of pollinating insects like bees and butterflies. The plants also produce seeds that attract seed-eating birds like goldfinches. In case of rain the program will take place at the CCC Shelter in the Park.
At 1:30, in front of the Nature Center, give bats a hand! See how amazing and necessary bats are to our health, our stomachs, and even our wallets at this family-friendly program. Get acquainted with our local species and learn ways to help them help us. Take home a bat glider craft and instructions for building a bat house. Enjoy a bat snack, too! Rain location will be at the CCC Shelter.
Held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, National Public Lands Day celebrates the connection between people and green space in their communities. It reminds us of the value of open space for education, recreation, and health.
