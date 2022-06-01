Here are some of the events taking place through the interpretive naturalist service at Pokagon State Park in the coming weeks.
Thursday, June 2
10 a.m. — PURPLE MARTIN NEST CHECK: Park staff and volunteers will be doing regular nest checks of the Purple Martin houses at the Potawatomi Inn Beach. Guests are welcome to observe and take a peek in the nests! Meet near the Potawatomi Inn Boat House.
Friday, June 3
10:30 a.m. — PREDATORS OF THE PRAIRIE: Coyotes are sometimes seen as a nuisance, but they play an important role in our native ecosystems. Come to the Nature Center to learn about these misunderstood animals. This is an outdoor program, so please dress for the weather. 2 p.m. —BYGONE BISON: Did you know over three decades ago, Pokagon State Park had live bison on exhibit? Join the naturalist on a leisurely walk to learn the story of our bygone bison and the important role bison once played in Indiana’s prairie ecosystems. Meet on the Nature Center lawn.
Saturday, June 4
FREE FISHING WEEKEND
10:30 a.m. — LAKE LOOKING: Have you ever wondered what’s below the surface of Lake Lonidaw? Join a naturalist to dip net into the lake and catch some creatures of the deep. Sunscreen and bug spray are recommended. Meet at the Trail 3 Trailhead.8:30 p.m. —OWL PROWL: Come to the Campground Amphitheater to learn about northeast Indiana’s native owl species and the adaptations that make them excellent nocturnal hunters. Then go on a short night hike to look and listen for owls in the wild. (Note: Those not staying in the campground will need to park in the overflow parking lot behind the Campers’ Store and walk to the Amphitheater.)
Sunday, June 5
FREE FISHING WEEKEND
10:30 a.m. — AMAZING AMPHIBIANS: Frogs, toads, and salamanders are all a part of Pokagon’s ecosystems, but where are they and what do they do? Come to the Nature Center to learn about these incredible amphibians!
Tuesday, June 7
2-3 p.m. — DROP IN AND MEET THE MILK SNAKE: Stop in the Nature Center Exhibit Room anytime from 2-3 p.m. to see our resident milk snake up close. Learn about its important role in our ecosystem and some of its cool adaptations.
Wednesday, June 8
10:30 a.m. — WAY BACK WEDNESDAY, SPRING SHELTER: Join us for the second program in our “Wayback Wednesday” series to learn more about the Civilian Conservation Corps and their lasting legacy at Pokagon State Park. In this week’s program, visit the Spring Shelter to learn more about this historic structure. (Note: Those not staying in the campground will need to park in the overflow parking lot behind the Campers’ Store and walk to the Spring Shelter.)
Thursday, June 9
10 a.m. — PURPLE MARTIN NEST CHECK: Park staff and volunteers will be doing regular nest checks of the Purple Martin houses at the Potawatomi Inn Beach. Guests are welcome to observe and take a peek in the nests! Meet near the Potawatomi Inn Boat House. 2 p.m. — EXPLORING THE PRAIRIE: Prairies are helpful to the forests around the land are home to many different plants and animals. Come to the Nature Center to learn about prairies and join a naturalist on a short hike to the Pokagon Pollinator Prairie.
Friday, June 10
10:30 a.m. — REPTILE ROUND-UP: Join the naturalist on the Nature Center lawn to learn about some of our native turtles and snakes. Then see some of our education animal ambassadors up close!2:00 p.m. —3:00 p.m. —BEACH BREAK: Need a break from the sun and sand? Stop by the “Naturalist Outpost” by the Main Beach bath house anytime between 2-3 p.m. See some of Pokagon’s aquatic animals up close and discover why these animals are well-suited for life in Lake James.
Saturday, June 11
9:30 a.m. — SANDHILL CRANE STROLL: Head over to Trine State Recreation Area and meet the naturalist at the Wild Turkey Shelter parking lot. Then take walk to look for our resident Sandhill Cranes. Along the way, learn about this species’ incredible story of survival! Bring a pair of binoculars or borrow some from us. 8 p.m. — NOT SO CREEPY CRAWLIES: Insects and spiders are helpful members of the forest, but some people are still afraid of them. Head over to the Campground Amphitheater to learn about these misunderstood crawlies! (Note: Those not staying in the campground will need to park in the overflow parking lot behind the Campers’ Store and walk to the Amphitheater.)
Sunday, June 12
8:30 a.m. — BIRDING FOR BEGINNERS: Birding is an excellent hobby for those who enjoy the outdoors, and Pokagon is home to a wide variety of birds. On this 90-minute naturalist-guided hike, look for native birds and other wildlife. Binoculars provided or bring your own. Meet on the Potawatomi Inn Sun Deck. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — SUMMER TIME SCAVENGER HUNT: Head out into the park and enjoy our summer-themed scavenger hunt! Pick up and bring your completed scavenger hunt to the Nature Center to earn a small prize! (Prizes are limited and are on a first come, first serve basis.)
