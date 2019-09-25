My year of butterfly monitoring has come to a close.
All there is left to do is enter some statistics into PollardBase (probably should have done that by now) and file my field books away until next year.
Doing counts for the Michigan Butterfly Network requires consistency and dedication to provide the best results. My sightings become part of The North American Butterfly Monitoring Network database, which helps show butterfly health, and in concert, environmental health over the years.
Not everyone would want to dedicate time to learning the many Indiana butterfly species, not to mention the numerous skippers, and then spend hot days walking slowly through clouds of mosquitoes and deer flies for a colorful moment.
There are other opportunities to be a citizen scientist. For bird lovers, there are Christmas bird counts. The Cornell Lab encourages winter science with Project FeederWatch. People can keep track of feathered visitors and document them at feederwatch.org. Details are on the web site.
Cornell University also hosts the Lost Ladybug Project.
“Across North America ladybug species composition is changing. Over the past 20 years native ladybugs that were once very common have become extremely rare. During this same time ladybugs from other parts of the world have greatly increased both their numbers and range," it says at lostladybug.org. "This is happening very quickly and we don’t know how, or why, or what impact it will have on ladybug diversity or the role that ladybugs play in keeping plant-feeding insect populations low. We're asking you to join us in finding out where all the ladybugs have gone so we can try to prevent more native species from becoming so rare.”
At lostladybug.org, families, 4-H groups, classrooms and bug lovers can learn how to help entomologists at Cornell University understand the current ladybug population.
As of Tuesday, 38,563 ladybug sightings had been documented.
You can do it too.
More than 500 species of ladybugs have been identified in the United States. There are more than 4,500 in the world. Like other native bug life, ladybugs flit around outdoors during the summer time then seek a warm place to hibernate in the winter. Often, they choose people’s homes.
“Don’t worry, they will not harm you or any part of your home, and they will be gone by the spring,” says educational material.
Another organization is dedicated to restoring the nine-spotted ladybug at lostladybugrescue.com. It sells larvae, adult ladybugs and education kits.
The nine-spotted ladybug, Coccinella novemnotata or C-9, was once so common in New York and so respected for the great job it did controlling pests that in 1985 it was proposed as the state insect by a fourth-grade student. Unfortunately, by the time C-9 was honored in 1989, a precipitous population decline had already begun. There had been no confirmed collections of this ladybug in the eastern U.S. since 1992 until one was found by Jilene Penhale, 11, and Jonathon Penhale, 10, in 2006.
To be part of the project, hosted by Cornell Univerity’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and Department of Entomology and 4-H, all you have to do is look for ladybugs and take pictures of them when you find them.
The best time to find them is between May and October. The colorful field guide provided online explains how to get the best photos and document the time, place and other data of the sighting. The information and digital photos then are sent to lostladybug.org.
The nine-spotted ladybug has four spots on each side and one in the middle of its back. It would be an exciting find.
While looking for the little gem, you might get to know the Asian ladybug, which comes in several varieties, and the native Coleomegilla maculate, which is long and thin with a pinkish tinge.
There are native ladybugs that have two spots, seven, or 13 or more. You might learn the scientific names, or you might just learn to identify them by their spots. For your own fun, you might even come up with pet names for them — like “Pinky” or “Two-spot” or “Itty Bitty.”
The web site will help you sort out the details and will put your photos to use.
My life has more color, and a new meaning, for joining the Butterfly Network. I would encourage you to look a little closer in your windowsills or backyard, and see if you can spot a nine-spotted ladybug.
