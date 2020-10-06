Whitetails Unlimited donates to HFH
GARRETT — The Northeast Indiana Whitetails Unlimited Chapter has awarded Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry a grant in the amount of $5,000.
The funds will help to pay processing fees on donated livestock and deer with the meat being given to hunger relief agencies serving food-insecure residents within DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties.
The funds provided will allow Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry to pay for the processing of approximately 800 pounds of donated livestock and deer, providing 3,200 meals through local hunger relief agencies.
Founded in 2011, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry partners with 85 meat processors statewide and gives 250,000 pounds of meat annually to an average of 450 hunger relief agencies throughout Indiana.
