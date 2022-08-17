The Indiana DNR received two national communications awards for work done in 2021 during the Association for Conservation Information (ACI) awards program last week in Nashville, Tennessee. Outdoor Indiana magazine’s 2022 calendar, which was included in the DNR magazine’s November/December 2021 issue, received first place in the calendar category.
Former DNR videographer Brent Drinkut, now DNR and Outdoor Indiana photo editor, won second place in the Video Feature/Outdoor Recreation category for a work called “Habitat and Birdwatching at Goose Pond FWA”, which documents the features of the Fish & Wildlife area near Linton in Greene County.
This is the first time the Outdoor Indiana calendar has won ACI and the third overall first place that the Indiana DNR has won. The others were in 2019 for a Nongame Wildlife Fund poster and in 2018 for an Outdoor Indiana article on the Buffalo Trace in the Magazine Destination, Historical or Cultural category.
To view the calendar, see bit.ly/oi-2022-calendar. To view the video, see youtu.be/L1-KxzxxNdg.
