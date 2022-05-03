Saturday, May 7
9:30 a.m. — A WALK THROUGH THE REDBUDS: It’s that magical time of year when Pokagon’s Eastern redbud trees are in bloom! Meet at the Nature Center and join the Naturalist on an easy walk along the paved bike trail to see the beauty of these trees and learn about this colorful native plant.
2-3 p.m. — NESTS ON THE LAWN: Stop by the Nature Center anytime between 2-3 p.m. to see our display of bird nests. The naturalist will be on hand to answer allyour bird-brained questions. Look for the “Naturalist Outpost”on thelawn of the Nature Center.
Sunday, May 8
HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY! 8:30 a.m. — SUNDAY MORNING BIRD WALK: On this 90-minute naturalist-guided hike, look for native birds and other wildlife. Binoculars provided or bring your own.Meet on the Potawatomi Inn Sun Deck.
Saturday, May 14
Migratory bird day! 11 a.m. to noon — WHAT’S BUZZIN’?: Stop bythe Nature Center lawn anytime between 11 a.m. and noonto see the “Naturalist Outpost.” Thenaturalist will be there to share information on Pokagon’sbuzzin’ creatures that pollinate our plants.
2-3 p.m. — ROAMING RAPTORS:Be on the lookout around thePotawatomi Innfor a Naturalist roving about.Come up and learn about the different raptors in the park and see some talons, bones, feathers, and more up close.
Sunday, May 15
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. —ALPHABET SCAVENGER HUNT: Pick up a scavenger hunt list from the Nature Center and have fun photographing items from A-Z. Find as many as you can and return to the Nature Center by 3 p.m. to earn a small prize.
Saturday, May 21
9 a.m.—KIDS’ HELL’S POINT CHALLENGE: Enjoy this kid-friendly version of the Hell’s Pt. Challengeand take a 4-mile hike with the naturalist. All children 12 and under who complete the hike will receive a souvenirfinisher’s sticker. Sturdyshoes, water, and insect repellent recommended.Meet at the Nature Center.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. —PAINT CHIP SCAVENGER HUNT: Stop in the Nature Center to pick up a set of paint chip colors. Then head out on your own to look for those colors in the wild. Snap a photo of your color matches and show the Nature Center staff by 1 p.m. to earn a small prize.
2 p.m. — TURTLE TIME: Join the naturalist onthe Nature Center lawnto learn all about Northeast Indiana’s native turtles. Learn how their unique adaptations help them survive in thewild and how you can helpour wild turtle populations.(In the event of cold or inclement weather, this program may be cancelled for the safety of our animals. You can still go inside the exhibit room to see the animals in their aquariums and the naturalist will be available to answer questions.)
Sunday, May 22
9:30 a.m. — DISCOVER TRINE SRA:Discover Trine State Recreation Area and all the amazing recreation opportunities it offers! Join a naturalist on a moderate 2.5-mile hike to appreciate this unique park’s ecosystems and animals.Meet at the Trine SRA Welcome Center.
1 p.m.—WOMEN’S GROUP HIKE:Ladies! Join us for our monthly group hike where you can get outdoors and meet like-minded women. Hikes are typically 3-4 milesand begin at the Nature Center. Sturdy shoes, water, and insect repellent are recommended.
Friday, May 27
2 p.m. — SMOKEY’S STORY: Smokey Bear is a national icon andhas been the mascot for safe forest practices for nearly 80 years. Join the naturalist on theNature Center lawnto hear Smokey’s story andlearn how the lessons he teaches are still in use today.
8:30 p.m. — TAKE ASENSE-ATIONAL HIKE!: Test your five senses after the sun goes downon this easy1-mile walk. Along the way, the naturalist will lead some activities to demonstrate how our senses are heightened in the dark. Meet at the Campground Amphitheater.(Note: Those not staying in the campground will need to park in the overflow parking lot behind the Campers’Store and walk to the Amphitheater.)
Saturday, May 28
9:30 a.m. — HIKE TO THE ICE AGE: Discover how glaciers shaped the landscape of Pokagon State Park by taking a guided hike along Trail 3. See what features were created during the last Ice Age and how humans have benefitted from all that ice long ago. This is a moderately rugged, 2.2-mile hike that lasts approximately 90 minutes.Meet at Potawatomi Inn Main Entrance.
2 p.m. — CRITTERS ON THE LAWN:Join us on the Nature Center lawn to learn about some of our education animals. The naturalist will share what makes each animal unique and why its species has an ideal home at Pokagon SP. (In the event of cold or inclement weather, this program may be cancelled for the safety of our animals. You can still go inside the exhibit room to see the animals in their aquariums and the naturalist will be available to answer questions.)
8:30 p.m. — NOCTURNAL ANIMALS HIKE: Have you ever wondered what the animal nightlife is like at Pokagon? Join a naturalist for a 2-mile night hike to look and listen for our park’s nocturnal animals. Red flashlights are encouraged, or bring your own flashlight and we’ll turn it red for you. Meet at the Potawatomi Inn Main Entrance.
Sunday, May 29
8:30 a.m. — SUNDAY MONRING BIRD WALK: On this 90-minute naturalist-guided hike, look for native birds and other wildlife. Binoculars provided or bring your own.Meet on the Potawatomi Inn Sun Deck.
2 p.m. — STORY TIME AT THE NATURE CENTER: Head over to the Nature Center lawn to hear some nature-inspired stories. Along the way, the naturalist will share some fun props.
8 p.m.—SUNSET STROLL: Take in a late summer sunset on this naturalist-led walk. Meet at the Campers’ Storeto begin the 90-minute walk along Trails 2 and 5. Sturdy shoes and insect repellent are recommended for this moderately-rugged hike. Don’t forget to bring your camera to capture the sunset views!
Monday, May 30
11:30 a.m. — RETURN OF THE MONARCHS:After a long winter down south, the Monarch Butterflies are starting to find their way back into Pokagon State Park. Come to theNature Center lawnto learn about these insect’s incredible migration, as well as tips on how to support these butterflies as they continue to move north
