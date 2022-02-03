A couple of late afternoons ago, my good friend John was over, and we were enjoying conversation and refreshments at the kitchen table into the nighttime.
From our seats we had a good view of the surrounding yard, the nearby woods, and the fen at the bottom of the open slope, as it spreads out and touches distant fields in one direction and the wooded line of the Michigan border in another. It’s a view that never tires.
At a lull in the conversation, or I may have even interrupted between thoughts, I looked out and said, “John, I love this time of day… dusk … The lighting is like no other.”
“Oh, yes, me too. It is such a special time of day,” he responded thoughtfully, as we both turned and quietly enjoyed the moment.
At dusk the moment is short-lived as it darkens by the second. There is that magic period as the trees, not long before in focus with individual leaves, knotholes, ridges in bark, all slowly become dark gray-black silhouettes against a darkening, deep, blue-gray background. That background is a color like no other.
The color continues to slowly darken until it becomes one with the silhouettes and then all is just black. Nighttime.
Dusk truly is special, as is by comparison, the dawn. At dawn, the reverse happens of course. Solid dark, then silhouettes, then details and colors emerge. It seems like we are in that magic moment and then, if glancing way and looking back, it is suddenly light. On a clear day, it happens even more quickly.
It’s a little different for me at dawn if I’m at the kitchen table. The view is east. I get that glow along the horizon that depending on sky conditions, varies from day to day on intensity. Include some clouds to the scene and oh my, the colors are to behold. Sometimes there will be pink clouds against a baby blue, newly lit sky, or deep reds, magentas, even purples when cloud coverage is just right.
Western horizon views get the same color palate combos as sunsets lead to dusk. We try to take photos at these magic dawn and dusk moments, but photos never to do them justice.
John and Julie share an east view, theirs over gently rolling agricultural fields. They have their own colors and textures, nuance moods, every bit as lovely and satisfying as ours on the border. We often exchange texts at dawn.
“Are you seeing the sky right now?!
“Yes, I am! Gorgeous!”
Some days a photo or video accompanies our texts, and while it holds the mood certainly, it never quite captures the exact beauty.
Animals certainly take note of the lighting. If not for the same beauty as we do, though I like to think they notice, they respond to what light triggers in their daily routines. For the daytime, diurnal critters, dawn is when they shake off the night shivers and venture out. The need to refuel after hours of stillness and burning energy, especially in winter, is the drive to find food.
This morning, predawn, I set up to view the feeders. In the first dim light, I detect several juncos and two goldfinches pecking at the ground. The first to emerge, they stay low. Soon joined by a lone tree sparrow, this group of different species seemed content to rub elbows in harmony. The need for seed is strong after a long winter night, the low dipping to -2 degrees; they all get along.
A bit brighter and a couple of finches pop to the thistle sock. Then a few more sparrows and juncos below. Finally in good light when all was clearly visible, in bolted three raucous blue jays, one shouting their arrival and all other birds scattered. The three boisterous blues bellied to the seed and suet buffet. It was all theirs for a moment until two took off leaving a loner to then accept the return of finches, juncos, assorted woodpeckers, and eventually the other common feeders of daytime.
Toward dusk the birds gradually depart the feeders, and the area becomes quiet. At dusk on some winter evenings, we are treated to cardinals. Lots of cardinals. I noted this phenomenon the years I worked at Pokagon State Park. The view from Nature Center woodland window at dusk would sometimes fill with cardinals.
It seems to be a good time for cardinals to refuel. There are several theories, one being that their bright red plumage, drawing the attention of predators, is less noticeable in the dim light of dawn and dusk. The chief bird predator is the Cooper’s hawk, and they are active in bright daylight.
There is also less competition at feeders at dawn and dusk. Cardinals too, can live close to our feeders where others may come far and have longer flights to and from nighttime roosts.
Another friend John Waggoner has captured photos of these cardinal gatherings at their feeders. We have compared notes on this occurrence. It’s always in the dim light of dawn and dusk. It’s a moment like no other.
