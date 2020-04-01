The benefits of fresh air and being outside are well chronicled. With April’s warming temperatures and fresh winds, we crank open windows for that sweet breeze to blow through.
Nothing though, matches getting outside. Whether cooped up with winter’s cabin fever, or on home detention avoiding a racing virus, an outdoor breath of fresh air is always what the doctor orders.
Physically and emotionally we find respite in the out-of-doors. When my Jackie was teaching, she would sometimes talk about the children’s antsy moods, or frustrations with a lesson, or a seemingly lethargic funk. My response was always, “Jack, you ought to take them outside.” Her response back with a smile or laugh was always, “Fred, you always say that!”
She knew the benefits too. She’d come home from a long school day, change clothes and head outside. At this time of year, she sought out calling frogs or maybe looked to where the earliest of robins were checking out nest sites. Soon it would have been her search for morel mushrooms. When moving became difficult, it was just a walk to the bench at the top of the hill along the lane where she would rest, close her eyes and feel the sun and warm wind on her face.
Nature just makes sense. Even with its complexities and unknowns, things make sense in nature. Good friend and another fine, retired, fifth-grade teacher, Dinah Fuller, gave a presentation to Indiana State Parks interpreters years ago and spoke of the comfort children find in nature. She cited how some kids do not come from ideal, trouble-free backgrounds and home lives. Maybe it is struggling parents or at worse, abusive environments, or worries over health or food or shelter.
In nature children find things that make sense and they can count on. You have simple things like a new day with the sun coming up. Then more complex things, like grass first getting green or the first dandelions, with their tight green buds that later open to those beautiful yellow flowers. We can predict these things. The world makes sense at that level. We find comfort in that.
Yesterday I went out for the annual job of cleaning bluebird boxes. The sun was struggling to shine, coming out, going in, and the thermometer struggling to reach 50. It was a classic, beautiful, spring day. A song sparrow sang its robust territorial song, right on cue for the calendar. It might be the same one that has been hanging out in the thicket near the marsh all winter, but now, on cue, it emerges to the uplands to being spring courting. Then the first field sparrow of the season with its crescendo of light whistles. It too is on schedule and singing in the voice of an old friend. I find comfort in that.
In the first couple of boxes I find the expected, an old wren nest in one and a mouse nest packed over an old bluebird nest in another. I allow the mice to overwinter in the boxes. It’s not a big deal. I clean them out late March, early April, and we then have immediate occupancy for early bluebirds or the ones that overwintered in our fence rows.
Jackie liked this activity too. We kind of knew what to expect in each box, but still, pulling out the nail, swinging open the side, the first peek, it was all like opening a gift with a hint of what might be inside. What a surprise when a roosting downy woodpecker exploded from the entrance, or a startled field mouse jumped past us and bee-lined for cover.
Yesterday, one box by the woodpile was particularly packed with an old bluebird nest on the bottom, a wren nest on it, and then random plant debris with white milkweed fluff filling the top half to the roof. I pulled it out all in one clump. It felt unusually heavy for a mass of just plant debris. I let it drop to the ground where it sort of came apart. From the interior emerged a light brown creature, obviously too big to be a field mouse. It turned to reveal its furry face with big, bulging, black eyes — a flying squirrel! We both stared motionless for what seemed like seconds before it regained awareness and bolted for cover and up a nearby tree.
I then heard squeaking noises from that clump at my feet. Babies! Baby flying squirrels. I picked up the mass and sort of turned it to inspect, but the babies, however many were squeaking, were buried deep within. I carefully tucked the mass back into the bird box and closed it.
The parent sat in the crotch of the branch and tree trunk about 15 feet high, just staring at me. It froze motionless. I went to the next box about 20 feet away and watched the squirrel as I cleaned this box. I had to look away to attend my work, but I looked back just in time to see the squirrel, bend and fold itself into the entrance. Dang! Had I glanced back seconds earlier, I may have seen it glide from the tree to the box. Since they are nocturnal, we don’t often get to see their aerial antics.
I imagined it busy in the box, checking on its young, and reorganizing its violently disrupted nest. I have never experienced this before. On to the next four boxes. An old sparrow nest in one and a surprised, but much more common field mouse in wad of shredded plant debris, in the other.
The last box though was one my dad made over 25 years ago. Still going, built Forrie tough. I opened it to find another mass of debris and yes, another flying squirrel! This one ran up a tree close enough I got a photo, but not a good one. From this nest an eyes-closed, hairless baby flying squirrel rolled from the edge. I caught it in my hand, photographed, and gently as possible, slid it and its ragged home back into the box.
I did not bother to pull the nest apart to count babies, but research tells us the number varies from two to six. Oh what a treat to see a half dozen of these bug-eyed furballs in another month. I’ll make note to keep a watchful eye from a distance, but won’t disturb them again. One surprise of this nature is enough for these squirrels and me.
The solace, soothing, and yes excitement of nature should be a staple for us all. I hope you get outside. You’ll be better for it.
