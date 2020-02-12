CHESTERTON — Celebrate the migration of birdlife through the Indiana Dunes region this May 14-17 at the sixth annual Indiana Dunes Birding Festival.
The event is being organized by the Indiana Audubon Society and includes both the Indiana Dunes National Park and Indiana Dunes State Park as site hosts.
The four-day festival will include guided field trips and carpool tours to view migrating birds within the dunes area, bird related programs and workshops, live bird of prey presentations, a native plant sale, and special art instructional workshops for both new bird watchers and nature enthusiasts. Evening events include special excursions for owls and whippoorwills, an art exhibition open house, and a family friendly “birds and brews” social event
Discounted registration for priority Indiana Audubon Society members begins March 1, with general early-bird registration beginning March 8. General registration costs for the entire four-day festival run as low as $45 for adults and $35 for youth under 18 years old.
Vendor applications are now being taken at indunesbirdingfestival.com.
Get details at 219-395-1882 or 219-928-6905.
