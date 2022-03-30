INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Humanities is hosting two more stops in the nine-city film tour featuring six short documentary films about Indiana’s waterways.
The second stop will be Madison on Tuesday at the Jefferson County Public Library, 420 W. Main St., at 6 p.m., and Thursday at 8 p.m. at the Taggart Memorial Amphitheatre in Riverside Park, 1856 Burdsal Parkway, Indianapolis.
The films are part of the Unearthed initiative, Indiana Humanities’ multiyear environmental programming theme, and feature stories from across the state told by Hoosiers highlighting their diverse relationships with water. From supporting hellbender salamander habitat in the Blue River to the fading art of net making, the films explore issues of access and conservation, as well as the unique cultures that spring up around Indiana’s waterways.
“We’re excited to support these films that explore our relationships with Indiana’s waterways, as individuals and as communities,” says Megan Telligman, Indiana Humanities director of programs. “We hope this work sparks conversation about our understanding of the natural world and humanity’s legacy on our planet.”
The films that will be shown in Madison are “The Net Makers” by Hannah Lindgren; “Hellbender in the Blue” by Katelyn Calhoun; “Cast Out” by Will Wertz; “Calumet: The Region’s River” by Samuel Love and Raymar Brunson; and “Water Scouts” by Turner Fair and Anna Zanoni.
The films that will be shown in Indianapolis are “The Net Makers,” “Hellbender in the Blue,” “Cast Out,” “Calumet: The Region’s River,” “Water Scouts,” and “Land Val•ues” by Johnny Klemme and Ben Massie.
“Storytelling is how we can bridge divides and build empathy. By funding films about Indiana, Indiana Humanities is bringing those opportunities to the table for filmmakers,” said Lindgren.
Screenings are free and open to the public. While advance registration is requested, a ticket does not guarantee a seat. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to start time. Select events will also include a panel featuring the filmmakers prior to the screening.
The films are recommended for viewers over the age of 12.
Complimentary snacks and drinks will be offered.
Attendees are encouraged to follow Indiana Humanities on social media at @INhumanities for details and visit the venue’s website to review COVID-19 protocols closer to the event date.
To attend the Madison screening, register at www.eventbrite.com/e/247355937267
Register to attend for free in Indianapolis at wwwindianapolis.eventbrite.com
To view the film tour trailer and see the other tour stops, visit IndianaHumanities.org/Films
Kendallville’s Strand Theatre will be a host site on April 20.
