I never tire of blue jays. I hear their raucous “Jay! Jay! Jay!” during spring and summer months when something disturbs them about the yard or far off in the woods. I feed birds from fall through mid-spring and always delight at close-up blue jay presence.
Some bird enthusiasts find their behavior obnoxious and possibly some birds do too, as jays come into feeders with great commotion of wings and sometimes voice, and all other birds scatter. Sometimes birds share the feeders with the blue would-be bullies, and all eat in peace.
And blue jays are big eaters. They work over seeds, peanuts and sometimes suet cakes with great pounding enthusiasm. You would think they would fill quickly and not return as often, but we follow and find that blue jays cache their food, too. What is not eaten immediately is stored in their crop until reaching an area where seeds are tucked away in what they think are secret spots. Of course, some of these tree nooks and cavity caches are discovered and eaten by other birds such as chickadees, nuthatches, woodpeckers and brown creepers.
Blue jays are fond of acorns. Many oaks are likely planted and grown from acorns flown off, dispersed and forgotten as jays inadvertently plant them to fertile soils.
Their rambunctiousness aside, blue jays are quite attractive in their basic pale blue plumage covering their back, head and tail. A closer look reveals a darker blue and with black stripes and white spots on their wings and top of tail. A striking black necklace separates a gray chest and white throat and circles up the side of their face and underneath a blue crest. An even closer look with a front view shows the chest to be more of a gray vest, if you will, with just an off-white belly in the middle. Cold weather days when the birds are fluffed are the best to view this feathered apparel from all sides.
We see blue jays year-round but the blue jays at our feeders now may not be the same ones we see in summer. Blue jays migrate. But not all blue jays all the time. There seems to be mystery in blue jay migration. We know they do, as thousands have been witnessed on the move along the Atlantic and some Great Lakes coasts. I’ve seen flocks of dozens of jays passing over our farm some autumns. A sky blue of jays sometimes noisy, sometimes silent, is quite a sight.
Blue jays are thought to migrate some years more than others, likely a function of food availability. Some feel the increase of backyard bird feeders may decrease the need to move south in winter. Also, as acorn production varies year to year, so too does blue jay movement.
Younger jays are more prone to fly the coop than adults. Jays migrate by day, while many other species fly by night. Some birds make transcontinental flights of thousands of miles to tropical climes; a blue jay may travel no further than a few hundred miles. They are very at home in our backyards and when they find one with food, they may just stop for the winter … or move on. Spring migration may be a casual move north from April to June, whereas other species like phoebes, wrens, orioles and hummingbirds are like clockwork and return to our yards within a few calendar days every year.
Back to the blue. Science has taught us much about blue feathers. They are not really blue. What?! They look blue to us, but really have no blue pigments. Other bird feathers that are yellow, gold, red, orange, have those pigments and those are the colors at any angle.
A blue feather appears blue due to the protein molecules in the structure of the feather. Light passes into a feather and reflects blue to our eyes. It is a prism affect. Light enters, all colors are absorbed, and blue light bounces back to our eyes. We see blue.
You can test this in a very simple experiment when you find a bluebird, indigo bunting, or blue jay feather on the ground. Hold it toward the ground and it is blue. Slowly move it to the sky where the sunlight is shining through the feather rather than hitting the feather and bouncing back to your eyes and the feather turns gray.
Similarly, you can take a blue feather and grind it up or pound with a hammer on a hard surface and it goes from blue to gray. You are breaking down those molecules, that feather structure, and the light no longer bounces back to you blue. Pound on a yellow or red feather and it stays yellow or red. That is pigment that does not change.
There is so much science about all nature that fascinates. We learn new things all the time and so much is still unknown. Right now, I have a blue jay clinging to the suet feeder not 15 feet from my right shoulder. Science aside, right now, I just love the blue.
