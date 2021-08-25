This early Sunday morning found me enjoying dawn on the back deck. On these dewy mornings, I wipe off the chair I choose and the tabletop on which I set my coffee. I love these times. Knowing the heat and humidity that will follow, I never tire of these early, quiet, still cool mornings.
So many of my Sunday mornings over the decades as interpreter at Pokagon State Park found me standing in front of a small group on the Potawatomi Inn sundeck. We, too, would gather in morning stillness for our regularly scheduled, casual jaunt in search of birds and all wildlife. These were nature enthusiasts and we gathered to enjoy the fellowship as much as anything. We would greet and visit as early boaters on Lake James would rip loud “V’s” through once calm waters.
Now on my own back deck for quiet Sunday mornings, I enjoy the undisturbed calm and crickets singing loudly through heavy air, a steady sound, occasionally added to by the call of a lone blue jay this morning.
The view from the deck, down the hill, and out over the fen is often fog-filled on these summer mornings. This morning I noticed the rich brown of a deer’s back where the slope levels off into the fen. I grabbed my binoculars. I have been getting some nice sightings of bucks in this area. There’s nothing like viewing fresh, velvet-covered antlers backlit by a low, rising sun.
This was a doe though and through my binocs, I noted two fawns near her, down low in vegetation and now with their spots nearly indistinguishable. I was watching them and suddenly saw, not five feet from them, a big hen turkey! Just half of her body was visible above the plants, but her near translucent wattle also backlit by the sun. Striking.
The deer poked around some and then just moseyed right by the turkey and up the hill, her two fawns in tow. Neither deer nor turkey seemed concerned with the other’s presence. The deer almost had to sidestep the turkey. Obviously, there is an understood comfort between the species and these individuals.
That relationship is not uncommon in nature. We see robins searching for worms with a rabbit nearby, or a turtle on a log with a frog right below it in the water. Is it because the deer and turkey are so big and so wary of us humans that their comfort with each other so intrigues me?
You must wonder what, if any, communication takes place as they pass so closely.
“Hey, how ya doing?”
“Good, thanks … you?”
“Good … Good lookin’ kids.”
“Thank you.”
“They grow up fast and lose those spots so quickly, don’t they?”
“Tell me …”
Science has taught us so much about nature. So much still is unknown. You think about things like this over a cup of coffee in the early quiet of dawn of a late summer morning.
