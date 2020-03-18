Soil and Water Conservation Districts from northeastern Indiana recognized three outstanding science fair projects at the Tri-State Regional Science Fair Saturday.
The projects that highlighted the importance of conservation and stewardship of natural resources.
Awards consisted of a certificate of recognition and a $75 award for the first-place project, a $50 award for the second-place project, and a $25 award for third place. Each winner was also presented with a conservation book.
Sponsoring districts were DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben County SWCDs. Janet McGowan (LaGrange County SWCD), Janel Meyer (Steuben County SWCD) and William Ward (DeKalb County SWCD) served as judges.
Olivia Benbow, a sophomore at DeKalb High School, won first place for her project “A Comparison of Eutrophication in Vermicompost and Synthetic Nitrogenous Fertilizers Using Hydroponics.” Olivia’s project compared how natural and synthetic-produced fertilizers help prevent eutrophication and toxification of local water systems, specifically, retention ponds in residential environments. Her results showed synthetic fertilizers caused the greatest amount of algal growth in her samples, meaning blooms would occur rapidly if introduced to a water body compared to vermicompost. The vermicompost samples caused the most visible algal growth, but not the most as measured through a spectrometer’s detection. Based on her results, she developed recommendations for residential gardening, including to use natural fertilizers like vermicompost or a mix of recycled compost; place fertilizers in the soil during the planting process and avoid spraying or placing on top of the region where fertilization is needed since rainfall can easily wash it away, impacting the ecosystem and making it less valuable to the growth of the plant; and purchase or collect fertile soil and add to older, less fertile soil instead of applying fertilizers.
Second place was awarded to seventh-grader Silas Refner from DeKalb Middle School with his project “Is Native Nature Nicer?” Silas compared whether native or non-native flowers attracted the most pollinators. He hypothesized native flowers would attract the most pollinators because local pollinators are adapted to those plants. He concluded native species should be used to landscape instead of non-natives to maintain healthy pollinator populations such as bees.
Fremont Elementary School second-grader Max Creager won third place for his project “What’s the Right Mix? Creating compost from organic and carbon materials.” Max investigated what mixture of carbon and organic materials were the best for composting.
The three county Soil and Water Conservation Districts have been sponsoring these special conservation awards since 2010.
