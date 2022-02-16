INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for reserved spring turkey hunts from through March 14.
Hunters can apply online at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt by clicking “Apply for a reserved hunt” and entering their customer identification. The online method is the only way to apply. Late entries will not be accepted.
Applicants must possess a valid hunting license for the species they wish to hunt. A valid spring turkey hunting license and game bird habitat stamp privilege, a comprehensive lifetime hunting license, comprehensive lifetime hunting and fishing license or a resident youth hunt/trap combo license is required to hunt or call in wild turkeys in the spring season. Non-hunting partners who plan to call in wild turkeys must be properly licensed.
The application process is consolidated into the online services website, on.IN.gov/INHuntFish, along with licenses, CheckIN Game, and HIP registration. You do not need to have an online account to apply, so there is no need to log in.
Even though there is no fee to apply, you must still add the registration to the cart, “Proceed to Checkout” and “Place Order” to complete the application process.
Hunters will be selected through a computerized random drawing. Draw results will be available within two weeks of the application closing. You can see draw results at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt by clicking the “View hunt draw results” link.
You can also check if you were drawn by logging in to on.IN.gov/INHuntFish, where you can see the full history of your past hunt registrations. An email will be sent to applicants when results are available.
Applications will be accepted for the following properties:
Fish and wildlife areas
These properties are holding reserved turkey draws for April 27-29, April 30-May 1, and May 2-4, 5-7, 8-10, 11-13, 14-15:
• Aukiki Wetland Conservation Area
• Jasper-Pulaski FWA
• J.E. Roush Lake FWA
• Kingsbury FWA
• LaSalle FWA
• Pigeon River, FWA
• Tri-County FWA
• Willow Slough FWA
• Winamac FWA
The below properties are holding reserved turkey draws for April 27-29 and April 30-May 1:
• Atterbury FWA
• Crosley FWA
• Deer Creek FWA
• Fairbanks Landing FWA
• Glendale FWA
• Goose Pond FWA
• Hillenbrand FWA
• Hovey Lake FWA
• Sugar Ridge FWA
State reservoirs
Mississinewa Lake is holding reserved draws for April 27-29, April 30-May 1, and May 2-4, 5-7, 8-10, 11-13, and 14-15.
Salamonie Lake is holding reserved draws for April 27-29, April 30-May 2, and May 3-5, 6-8, 9-11, 12-13, and 14-15.
Private lands access
Indiana Private Lands Access is offering limited turkey hunts on private property. Turkey hunt reserved draws will be for April 27-May 1 and May 2-8. More information on the IPLA program is at https://bit.ly/3tO037F.
Youth hunters can apply for IPLA draws for April 23-24. Youth hunt applicants must be 17 or younger to apply. Parents can enter the youth’s information into the system for them. Youth hunters must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult who is at least 18 years of age. There can only be one firearm or set of archery equipment in the field, and only the drawn hunter can harvest a turkey.
National wildlife refuges
Big Oaks NWR is holding reserved draws for April 27-29 and April 30-May 2.
Muscatatuck NWR is holding reserved draws for April 27-28 and 29-30, and May 1-2. Muscatatuck NWR is also holding a youth draw for April 23-24.
For all reserved hunts, only one application is allowed per license holder. Hunters can apply for only one of the above opportunities listed. No changes can be made once the application is submitted.
For more information and to apply, visit on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
