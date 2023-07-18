GARRETT — Anglers of all ages are invited to throw a line or two at a bait casting tournament at the Garrett pool on Saturday, July 29, sponsored by the Garrett Parks Authority.
Competitors will be divided in three age groups – youth for ages nine and under; junior for ages 10-17 and adults for those 18 and older. First, second and third-place prizes will be awarded in each division.
Poles will be available or bring your own pole of any size, and any reel with choice of size line. A ¼-ounce plus or 3/8-ounce plug will be provided by tournament sponsors and will be the required plug during the tournament. The casting target will be 30-inches in diameter. Each contestant will have a total of 10 casts in the tournament from five stations/casting boxes at distances between 40 to 60 feet for those under 18, and from 40 to 80 feet for adults. Each contestant will have a total of four minutes to complete the scoring course and casts. A full set of rules can be found on the City of Garrett Facebook page.
Entry cost is $5 in advance, $7 the day of the tournament. Practice will be from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. with the tournament to begin at 9:15 a.m.
Registrations can be made at the Garrett pool, 1300 S. Cowen St., Garrett. For more information, contact Chrissy DePew at 760-8687 or cdepew@gkb.k12.in.us.
Longtime Garrett tradition
This event is a throwback to the early years of the Creek Chub Bait Company founded in Garrett in the early 1900s by three devoted fishermen — C.H. Heinzerling, G.S. Dills and C.W. Schultess. The baits were reportedly sold in all 50 states and in nearly every country of the world.
According to an article that appeared in “So Grows a City,” the official publication of the Greater Garrett Centennial Corporation in 1975, a group of sportsmen interested in forming a casting team or teams met to engage in the art of casting and to compete with other teams in 1933,
George Schultess, then president of Creek Chub Bait Company, agreed to sponsor a casting team. Each member of the 12-man team was fitted with gold silk jackets with Creek Chub Bait across the back. Team members were Charlie Swartout, Zeno Haver, Eddie Bloom, James Barnes, Andy Hollis, Russell Crowl, Ray Smith, Clarence Lantz, Francis Januseski, Charlon Crowl, Don Zern and Albert “Toots” Hollis.
The team practiced and competed at the old B&O gravel pit west of Garrett. Chet Starner reportedly served as the official scorekeeper at most meets. A Fort Wayne team provided the first test and the locals won by a large score. Other meets were held with teams from Toledo, Ohio, South Bend, Indianapolis, Gary and several teams from Fort Wayne, including National Harvester, which after six years was the only team to defeat the Creek Chub team, according to the article.
In 1939, the local team faced its biggest challenge at the National Sportsman Show in Chicago in front of 10,000 spectators where Creek Chub placed third among 26 teams.
In 1937, Mayor Fred L. Feick and the council consented to construct two ponds at Eastside Park where contests could be held. Shortly after, a small boy drowned in one of the ponds on his way home from school and the ponds were filled in and the casting club disbanded.
The company sold to Lazy Ike Bait Company in 1979 but the Creek Chub name and designs remained after the sale.
A casing contest was held in conjunction with the Creek Chub Bait Company reunion in 1999, where many teams used antique tackle made before 1940. The competition was held in the Garrett city pool using original targets made by longtime Garrett plumber Ralph Schock. Garrett grad Mick Steward walked away with the championship by hitting five out of 10 targets, according to newspaper reports. Paul Oakes of Hamilton played by himself to win the doubles match, using his left hand for 10 targets and his right hand for 10, defeating the father-son team of Lawrence and Tim Lantz. Charlie Kearns won the youth championship. Judges were Garrett teacher and coach Dick Capin and his daughter, Nancy Feagler.
