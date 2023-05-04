Well, it’s here and the birds are back. Even though I’m typing this as we enter the last weekend of April, I know by this time next week, our back yards will be aglow in color and loud in calls of returning spring birds.
April is winding down cool. Most mornings this past week had freeze warnings and began with frosty coats over green grass. It is a cool damp weekend, drizzles ongoing, but the window views offer that refreshing, rich kelly-green of spring.
I donned my raincoat at first light, got out and put up the two hummingbird and two oriole feeders. I smiled to myself, maybe outwardly, knowing that this weekend, Monday, May 1st at the latest, both species of orioles, Baltimore and orchard, rose-breasted grosbeaks, hummingbirds, house wrens, and indigo buntings will all be back. The colors of these birds are knock-your-socks-off orange, brilliant and deep red, brick red, violet, chartreus, and deep indigo blue.
That is not to dismiss the colors of blue jays and the striking woodpeckers we enjoyed all winter, but there is something special about these neotropical migrants that truly rival the colors of any species native to the tropics of Central and South America where “our” migrating birds spend winter.
Further out from feeders, I will hear and see wood thrushes and warblers. My annual records show all these arrivals to be within the same few days every spring.
It is an excitement shared by all birding and backyard bird feeding enthusiasts. I received texts from buddies in Indianapolis and Brown County the past couple of days telling of new arrivals to their yards. I have gotten inquiries from friends and a few of you readers this past week, wondering about the timing of arrivals. “Should I put up my sugar water and grape jelly feeders, Fred?!” Friend Mary in neighboring LaGrange County texted yesterday she had her first ruby-throated hummingbird.
So, my feeders are out and I’m now working at windows overlooking them and the fen beyond. It’s exciting. I have the windows cracked to allow in the fresh air and sounds of spring. I might be looking down and hear that first robust call of a male oriole. I’ll look up and there he will be in full orange and black splendor!
It is fun and comforting to think about on this cool, damp, drizzly day; all that color high in the sky, pointing laser-focused, winging determinedly northward.
Part of the comfort is its predictability. So much in the world of human-making is unpredictable. We see unrest at home and abroad. While nature provides challenges with occasional storms, wildfires, and landscape altering events, the basic functioning of nature is steadfast and tends to new growth and goodness. Natural events, while the science behind them might still be part mystery, still make sense.
On the way out to hang the hummer and oriole feeders this morning, I glanced up to see the mourning dove on its platform nest. They are one of the first species to nest every year. I was surprised today to look up and see the adult wedged between two fluffy young! They filled the platform with gray-feathers, the smooth, plump adult between two ruffled baby bookends.
I raised my phone to get a photo and the adult bolted off and went straight to the ground. It skimmed across the grass clear across the lawn and into the orchard doing its broken wing, wounded bird, routine. I smiled and wished I had the camera in video mode.
The broken wing routine — tried and true for eons. That trick to lure potential predators away from vulnerable and defenseless young has obviously worked for many thousands of generations. We are one species advanced to not fall for that trick, but we find comfort that their instinct still believes in it; just as we believe there is good to come every year from the familiar presence of spring birds.
