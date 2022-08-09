The 62nd Annual Clear Lake Ski Show took place on July 30. The show was a big success! There were 21 different acts showcasing a variety of skills of the children and the development of the ski club. Highlights included: slalom crossers, kneeboard crosses, zip sled, wakeboard acts, jumpers, pyramids and an adorable tube salute. There was a big turnout from the community to watch our kids showcase their skills. The conditions were perfect and kids did an amazing job.
Ski club presents 62nd annual show at Clear Lake
- From Staff Reports
