The 62nd Annual Clear Lake Ski Show took place on July 30. The show was a big success! There were 21 different acts showcasing a variety of skills of the children and the development of the ski club. Highlights included: slalom crossers, kneeboard crosses, zip sled, wakeboard acts, jumpers, pyramids and an adorable tube salute. There was a big turnout from the community to watch our kids showcase their skills. The conditions were perfect and kids did an amazing job.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.