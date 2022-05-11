Pheasants Forever, Northeast Chapter, is making free wildlife food plot seed available to the public again this year.
To qualify for free seed, one must commit to planting the seed that they receive and leave it for wildlife — doves, turkeys, deer, pheasants and other game and non-game species to harvest as forage.
Any individual landowner may get enough seed to plant up to two acres. Seed available this year includes black oil sunflower seed, corn and several varieties of sorghum. Soybean seed is not available for 2022.
Locally, seed may be picked up at local Soil & Water Conservation District offices. These are located in the same buildings as county USDA Service Centers.
The LaGrange County SWCD office is located at 910 S. Detroit St., LaGrange; phone for more information at 463-3166 extension 3. Seed is available now until all is taken.
