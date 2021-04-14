Male red-winged blackbirds have been coming to the bird feeders outside our windows.
There have been male redwings calling from the willow trees and cattails around the pond by our pasture since February.
There have been two Canada geese swimming on the pond and a great blue heron wading. Tree swallows have been circling over the pond daily, frequently swooping low over the water, at least as long as there have been redwings at the feeders and around the marsh.
There have been a few grackles coming to our feeders and one morning there was a flicker. There are two white-crowned sparrows coming to our feeders. Two recent feeder visitors, spring arrivals, are cowbirds and a song sparrow.
There were dark-eyed juncos and tree sparrows, winter birds to us, at our feeders last month and early this month but they’re gone now, off to summer nesting areas farther north. There was a red-breasted nuthatch coming to the suet feeder outside our dining room window during the winter but I haven’t seen it this month. But I have seen a female redwing, the first female redwing I’ve ever seen at one of our bird feeders and a certain sign of spring.
We stock our bird feeders year round and house sparrows, black-capped chickadees, tufted titmice, downy and red-bellied woodpeckers, cardinals and blue jays come to the feeders year round. One, perhaps two, hairy woodpeckers come to one of our feeders occasionally at any time of the year.
Mourning doves too visit the feeders at any time of the year though they used to be spring and summer birds only. But times have changed. The weather has changed. We’re experiencing global warming. The last nine years have been the warmest on record in many areas including northern Indiana, my home.
I see robins every day. I see two, a male and a female, a mated pair I’m sure, in the yard in front of our barn every day. They may be making a nest soon, if they’re not already. I see bluebirds in the trees along the pasture fence and I’m watching the fence row for a brown thrasher or two and a pair of catbirds. I’m looking for warblers, yellow, yellow-rumped, yellowthroat, black-and-white, redstart, waterthrush, Wilson’s, prothonotary.
When I was a boy, every spring I used to see days when the trees seemed to be full of warblers. Those days were called days of a warbler wave. But there aren’t as many warblers as there used to be. I haven’t seen a warbler wave in many years.
Many species of birds have declined in number, not just warblers. Meadow larks used to be one of the most common birds along country roads. Now to see a meadowlark is a special treat. Chimney swifts used to be one of the most common birds over towns. As a boy I used to lay on my back on our garage roof and watch and listen to chimney swifts circling overhead, often low overhead.
In recent years, the only time I’ve seen chimney swifts is when I’ve been told about and gone to a tall chimney and watched them swooping into the chimney, going to roost for the night.
Many birds have declined in number during my life time but some have increased. Cardinals have increased and turkey vultures and Canada geese and wild turkeys.
Bird watching, to me when I was a boy, was seeing birds, watching them and learning to name them. Now, for me at least, it’s all of those and more, learning about their migrations, their food, mating, nesting, egg laying and incubating, raising nestlings and teaching fledglings to care for themselves.
Bird watching to me when I was a boy, and always, is looking out, getting out, looking for a bird, a species, I have never seen before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.