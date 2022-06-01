Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High around 75F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early then periods of showers late. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.