The summer solstice is now just a couple weeks past. It is the change of season that always strikes me somewhat oddly.
Yes, it is the beginning of summer, but then the days start getting shorter as we move toward autumn. It’s a perceptual thing, I know, a trick of mind. The days are now getting shorter, more cool dark evening hours are arriving, but all of summer’s heat is just starting to bear down and cook.
Temperatures heat up and the sun sears. The days seem progressively longer, not shorter, as occasional heat waves, and this year the drought intensifies and borders on oppressive. We do chores early in the day when cooler temperatures prevail. We smile and sigh when a nice breeze brings midday comfort and enjoy it even more on cool summer evenings.
Home yards have certainly yellowed in this summer’s early drought. Home gardeners struggle to keep plants watered. You miss a flowerpot or planter for a few days and walking by its withering contents quickly grab the hose or sprinkling can.
For those who incorporate native prairie plants in home landscapes, the stress of drought is less dramatic. Put simply, local native prairie plants are built for dry spells. The perennial roots run deep and pull moisture when short-rooted lawn turf only thirsts for it.
I’m reminded every summer dry spell when our native plant beds are green and robust with grasses, sedges and flowering plants, each an oasis surrounded by yellow, brittle lawn grass.
Down in the wetland fen, water is never an issue. Groundwater seeps through glacial till and emerges at the base of slopes and seeps into the muck fen soils. Here, things are always lush and green.
Here grows one of the most robust of summer wildflowers, Angelica, Angelica atropurpurea. Angelica is in the carrot, or parsley, family. When I learned the plant, botanists referred to the family Umbelliferae. As science is refined and updated, nomenclature advances and the plant family of Angelica is now Apiaceae.
Large softball-sized flower heads emerge atop tall stalks that reach five to seven feet. Each stalk can be up to 1 1/2 inch thick, smooth, purple, and hollow. The leaves are divided into multi-leaflets, sometimes three to five. The top leaves and flower heads protrude from a large, swollen, basal sheath. Each flower produces a large cluster, an umbel, of tiny white flowers on slender stalks.
The plant almost looks tree-like, but the entire perennial, the thick purple stalk, the flush, divided leaves, and the softball-sized flower heads all grow in just one season. Everything we see now in early July all grew from the muck soil beginning in early April.
Angelica is native throughout northeastern North America. It grows in many high-quality fens of our region. While working as an interpretive naturalist at Pokagon State Park, we would encounter them along the Trail 3 boardwalk through the fen of the Potawatomi Nature Preserve. They always drew the attention of fellow hikers and were always worthy of notice, admiration and interpretation.
Regardless of immediate and local weather events, comfort is found in all seasons. We can count on familiar plants always appearing, always flowering, always carrying the normal and predictable progress of summer.
Some are tiny, and if in a woodland, possibly hidden from view. Some are large, robust and provide quite a presence, especially in open prairies and wetlands. Angelica celebrates the summer sun and always pleases.
