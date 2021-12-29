Perhaps you have heard someone this year or last or maybe even said it yourself.
“We should just start this year over,” or, “I can’t wait until New Year’s to kiss 2020 (or 2021) goodbye.”
I refuse to look at this year or life in general that way, no matter how bad things get, no matter what hardships or troubles I have been through or will go through.
I know COVID has messed up a lot of things, wrecked a lot of plans and taken many lives, but the fact is I wouldn’t trade the past couple of years for anything! I have taken this opportunity to do things I would never have done and experience things I would never have experienced with my family. One of those adventures was the trip I took with my son Simeon to Lake Gogebic, Michigan, in August of 2020.
Lake Gogebic is in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan; prior to this trip I had never heard of this place or been this far west in the UP.
It’s the largest inland lake in the UP and is famous for 16-inch perch affectionately called “Teeter Pigs” for the large pregnant teeter-totter shaped belly of the females when they are caught through the ice in March.
If you stop in at Gus’s Bait and Taxidermy to visit old Gus and look at the fine perch mounts on his wall you will discover why this lake is legendary. These are perch on steroids, some weighing in at over 2 pounds!
“Das a da good one dat tips the scales over 2 pounds”, exclaims Gus in his Yooper dialect.
It’s also one that would put you in the running to win the annual perch tournament every second weekend in March that draws hundreds of anglers from nearly every state. There’s a perch hanging on the wall ready to be picked up by one of his 200 customers. Its patterns are every bit like the other wall hangers but it has no yellow or orange coloring. It’s white!
“Das what I call an albino perch, about 15 of dem are caught a year out dar on Gogebic. Das one in 5,000 perch dar,” explains Gus.
I’m hooked; I aimed to catch a 16-incher before the week was out, and finally started catching a couple over 10 inches that trip with Simeon, but nothing close to the legendary Teeter Pig.
That same trip Simeon caught his first northern pike on a muskie lure he had picked out of the tackle box. We had anticipated pulling in monster pike on the August fishing trip to Canada we’d been planning for more than a year, but I knew on June 1 that the probability of a Canadian fishing trip in 2020 would be nothing but a fish tale.
I had dropped Simeon’s passport application off at the Post Office. The postal worker looked at me, then down at the application, then back up at me. She asked when I was hoping to have the passport in hand. I needed it by Aug. 28. That's when I found out that the passport offices had just reopened after being closed since mid-March due to the pandemic shut-downs.
“There is a good chance you won’t have this back for your son in time; they are backlogged by the thousands.”
My heart sank. I was really looking forward to experiencing this fishing trip with Simeon as I had my older son, Ethan, back in 2017. I called my friend and good fishing buddy to tell him the disappointing news. As the organizer of the trip he was already working on Plan B, the UP in Michigan. Not only was Simeon’s passport delayed but the re-opening of the Canadian border to tourists kept getting pushed back. Lynn wanted to know if I was still “in” if we were to go some place different. I had that week scheduled off since the previous year, and after a crazy spring and summer trying to run a camp during a pandemic while four of my kids and my wife did online schooling, I was ready for a break and an opportunity to spend some time with Simeon.
The weather during the week was a bit of a challenge. There were several times that we had to come in as the wind and waves pounded our small fishing boat until water spilled in. With 30 mph winds forecast for Thursday we decided, at the encouragement of Gus, to see Lake of The Clouds in the Porcupine Mountains on the coast of Lake Superior just a short drive from West Shore Resort, our base camp.
I am so glad we made this trip to the mountains in Michigan. Yes, there are mountains in Michigan that you need to go see! Not only the mountains but the waterfalls that dot the Porcupine Mountain State Wilderness Park as well. They are spectacular! I plan to bring the whole family here one day to hike, camp and fish. This place that was never on my radar before has become a new destination. If it weren’t for COVID we would have missed this experience and I would have never known that Teeter Pigs existed.
So, next time you feel discouraged over 2020 or 2021, remember there may be a blessing or new adventure just around the corner. Let not disappointment and fear cast dark shadows on your year ahead; there is always hope and peace, and if we’re watching we’ll see our Creator in wise and wonderful ways like the Teeter Pig!
Matt Love is executive director of Lake James Christian Camp & Retreat Center, Lake James, Angola. He is an occasional contributor to The Outdoor Page.
