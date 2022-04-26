INDIANAPOLIS — A free day of outdoor recreation with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is coming your way on Sunday, May 1, kicking off Visit Indiana Week, a promotion of the Indiana Destinations Development Corporation that runs May 1-7.
For starters, the Indiana state parks, state recreation areas, reservoirs (on.IN.gov/stateparks), and state forests (on.IN.gov/forestry) that charge a daily gate fee for each entering vehicle will waive that fee for all guests on May 1.
Sunday is also the first Free Fishing Day of the year. Indiana residents will be able to fish on that day without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp, with all size and bag limits applying for those who keep fish.
Free Fishing Day applies to all public waters in Indiana, and free admission provides the perfect chance to fish at one of the many DNR destinations that offer fishing. You can find a fishing destination at on.IN.gov/recfinder.
Free Fishing Day is an ideal chance for anglers to share fishing with someone who does not have a license. To help them get started, fishing tips and videos are at on.IN.gov/learn2fish. You can find public places to fish at on.IN.gov/where2fish. This year’s other Free Fishing Days are June 4-5 and Sept. 24. Learn more at on.IN.gov/fishfree.
When you visit a DNR destination on May 1, regardless of whether you fish, make sure to check in with an Indiana State Nature Passport. Doing so will launch your eligibility for winning prizes from DNR. The grand prize is a package that includes a 2022 State Parks Pass, a $50 gift card for camping, and a subscription to Outdoor Indiana magazine.
In addition, those who donate to the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (on.IN.gov/nrfdonate) in May will earn a free check-in on their nature passport.
