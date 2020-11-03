Fly fishing festival online
The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, coming virtually to Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, features 10 films, 6 to 16 minutes in length, from all corners of the globe showcasing the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing.
Admission to the Fly Fishing Film Festival, viewable throughout the three states is $15 and may be accessed at https://watch.eventive.org/if4us/play/5f735bb7815f2f004cf582ff. Viewers may log on to the site anytime within 48 hours of the showing.
Tickets will be active for seven days. One attendee will be selected to win the grand prize drawing consisting of thousands of dollars of fly-fishing gear provided by International Fly Fishing Film Festival sponsors.
The event is hosted by Western Kentucky University. For information, go o flyfilmfest.com.
State park passes available
The 2021 Indiana state park passes, lake permits, off-road cycling permits, and horse tags are now available at property offices and front gates and online at ShopINstateparks.com.
A resident annual entrance pass costs $50. A non-resident annual entrance pass for visitors who live outside the state costs $70. Annual entrance passes are not valid for entrance to the Indiana State Museum, state historic sites or Falls of the Ohio Interpretive Center.
Golden Hoosier Passports cost $25 and are available to all Hoosier residents 65 years old and older. There’s also a Golden Hoosier Passport for disabled Hoosier veterans who qualify to purchase a DHV license plate.
Lake permits are available for motorized watercraft for $25 and non-motorized watercraft for $5. These permits are required for all private watercraft using state park, reservoir and state forest lakes, and all watercraft moored at marinas, private docks or bank ties on those lakes. The 2020 lake permits also remain available for the rest of this year.
Off-road cycling permits are available for $20 and are required for each bicycle user for off-road bicycle access and use of DNR properties where off-road cycling is allowed. Horse tags cost $20 and are required for each horse brought to designated DNR properties where horse use is allowed.
