February 27, 2021 — 34 degrees and fog at dawn.
Today’s dawn unfolds dark and damp.
A fog heavy in the fen creeps up the wooded hillside,
spreads and hangs over surrounding fields, meadows,
and our home like an old, thin, damp blanket
soaking up moisture from dirty snow.
— Ted Kooser
My morning entry, thank you, and a nod to the simple style and presentation of poet Ted Kooser, who for personal reasons found his way to awaken every morning and walk his county road one winter 20 years ago. His keen eye captured the moods, and through his words readers feel the obvious and nuanced changes from winter to spring within the pull of March.
I think of the four seasons, no other is anticipated more than spring. Even the most ardent of winter enthusiasts sense the longer days and tune in to calling birds, even if they don’t know their names. We feel the comfort of outdoor warmth from something other than a heavy coat. We all catch a whiff or something earthy, muddy, old plants, decaying wood, something maybe not sweet, but fresh smells that for weeks have been gone, locked in cold.
Last week, colleague and good friend Jim Eagleman in southern Indiana wrote to me of the thrill of getting a “good winter.” He reported great snow and trail conditions in Brown County to finally get out and use his new skis. Then just days later, he is writing to me, excited to hear flocks of migrating sandhill cranes and wondering which of the other returning birds will next arrive.
The anticipation of spring can do that. It can be subtle as the days gradually get longer and warmer or explosive as temperatures jump 30 degrees in one day, or as a flock of blackbirds drop onto a high treetop.
That was my yesterday. I did a sunset walk out to and down the county road. Under foot I felt the annual movement of frost leaving the earth. Our lane now leaves footprints in soft gravel as it did last week in snow. The gravel lane takes on that quality a friend once described to me as, “like driving on a shifting, moving, wet carpet.”
Out on the road I met neighbor Mark, we each walking opposite directions. He was doing his nightly walk with Ripley, his chocolate brown lab. Ripley is up in age, heavy, low to the ground, slower moving, but the nose still working, searching for everything and no doubt finding spring.
I spin to walk with Mark and Ripley as we three compare notes on spring. Mark reports a group of robins in his backyard. Solid report. Some stick around all winter we note, but come spring they seem to group up, chirp a bit more, and come into our yards as food elsewhere becomes scarcer.
I mention how I just saw my first red-winged blackbirds, five in a roadside oak treetop. They are my true harbingers of spring. Funny, how some things come to you. I was walking the road, but my mind was in distant thought, when a redwing called. So distinctive, its “kong-ka-reeee!” I heard it, but still it took several steps before it registered. I stopped, looked up, saw my first redwings, and I smiled at spring.
Last night it was raining as I retired. A freezing rain my phone reported, and I confirmed by that unique sound as it hits glass. It was the first rain I have heard on the skylight in months it seems. This was a cold, icy, pelting rain, but a soothing sound from indoors.
This morning’s dawn brought a different look. The snow was more diminished, patchy, dirty and debris within had slowly come to the surface. Birds dropped down and pecked at the specks. One might be a morsel, as food supplies elsewhere dwindle.
Above, bird songs become more frequent and springlike, the “chickadee-dee-dee-dee” of their namesake, the “peter, peter, peter,” of the tufted titmouse, the “cheer, cheer, cheer,” of the male cardinal. The guttural rattles of a red-bellied woodpecker and loud drumming of a pileated woodpecker, both have spring spirit to them. High up we will soon get the primitive trumpeting of sandhill cranes as their sprawling, shifting, lines of loose V's make their way north.
Spring is close. We feel it now as it pulls us in.
Fred Wooley is a naturalist, writer and land preservation/restoration enthusiast. He lives on part of an old farm overlooking an extensive fen in northern Steuben County. He can be reached at fwooley@frontier.com.
